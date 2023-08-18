The New England Patriots are fully “on to 2023.” Training camp and preseason are in full swing, giving players a chance to showcase their talent to the coaching staff and the rest of the league.

At the moment, the Patriots have 90 on their roster. Only 53 of them will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with fourth-year linebacker Anfernee Jennings.

Hard facts

Name: Anfernee Jennings

Position: Outside linebacker/Defensive edge

Opening day age: 26 (5/1/1997)

Size: 6’3”, 255 lbs

Jersey number: 33

Contract status: Signed through 2023 (2024 UFA)

Experience

Before joining the NFL in 2020, Jennings spent five years at the University of Alabama. Appearing in a combined 54 games for the Crimson Tide — the final three of which as one of the team’s starting outside linebackers — he put up some solid numbers. He registered 15.5 sacks, intercepted a pair of passes, forced three fumbles and recovered two of them, including one returned for a touchdown. Jennings was named first-team All-SEC in 2019, but eventually was still available in the third round of the draft.

Two season-ending knee injuries suffered in 2017 and 2018 might have played a role in that, but the Patriots were still confident to invest the 87th overall pick in him. Since his arrival in New England, Jennings has served primarily as a rotational player on defense and special teams. He appeared in a combined 30 games — he had to sit out all of 2021 — and registered 47 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

2022 review

Stats: 16 games (3 starts) | 344 defensive snaps (30.4%), 165 special teams snaps (36.1%) | 27 tackles, 3 missed tackles (10.0%) | 1.5 sacks, 3 hits, 6 hurries, 1 forced fumble | 2 targets, 2 catches, 18 yards

Season recap: Coming off a disappointing 2021 season that saw him miss time over the summer and ultimately get sent to season-ending injured reserve ahead of the roster cutdown deadline, Jennings was no lock to make the team in Year 3. However, he delivered an impressive performance in training camp and the preseason and emerged as a serious rotational edge alongside Matthew Judon and Josh Uche.

That did not just allow him to make the 53-man team, but also to earn some regular playing time over the year. After not playing in the regular season opener against Miami, Jennings ended up seeing the field for 344 of a possible 1,130 defensive snaps (30.4%).

His play time did fluctuate a bit throughout the season — ranging from 17 percent (Week 2 at Pittsburgh) to 59 percent (Week 6 at Cleveland) — but he was able to carve out a regular role. Jennings primarily saw the field on early downs to help the Patriots bolster their defensive edge against the run, a role he excelled in.

Anfernee Jennings has been fantastic as a run defender this season



Been unblockable against skill players, shows great awareness + discipline, and has help up surprisingly well when he bumps down inside pic.twitter.com/viIasHGt34 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) January 5, 2023

Primarily lining up at outside linebacker, Jennings displayed some good discipline and awareness to help set a stout edge and funnel run plays back inside. He did have some occasional hiccups, but overall had a very encouraging season from that point of view and allowed the team to essentially use him as an early-down version of Josh Uche.

While most of his work came in the running game and on early downs, he still managed to record 10.5 quarterback disruptions and force a fumble when asked to attack the pocket. He was a bit streaky as a pass rusher, and was unable to record any pressures in six of his games, but overall did have some good moments in the pass rush department as well.

Beyond his defensive play, Jennings also was a regular on three kicking game units. Taking the field on the kickoff and punt return units as well as the field goal/extra point kicking squad — plus, on occasion, punt coverage and kick block — he amassed 165 of 457 special teams snaps (36.1%). He did not register any statistics, but was part of the punt return team that helped set up Marcus Jones’ game-winner against the New York Jets in Week 11.

In total, and especially viewed against his challenging 2021, Jennings’ season was therefore quite solid. He did not have the same standout moments as fellow third-year man Josh Uche, but he was a valuable contributor.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? Even though Jennings — who made the move from No. 58 to No. 33 this offseason — played both on and off the line as a rookie in 2020, the Patriots have since decided to use him in his former college role again. Accordingly, he has seen a vast majority of his snaps since the beginning of last year as a classic outside linebacker. His focus remains on early downs and helping in the run game, but he has also shown an ability to positively impact the pass defense. In that role, he projects as a rotational edge sharing reps with Matthew Judon, Keion White, and pass rush specialist Josh Uche.

What is his growth potential? Even though he is already entering his fourth season in the NFL, Jennings is still an ascending player. He has room for growth especially in the passing game, which has so far prevented him from becoming a true three-down player; the Patriots had (and have) better options for those situations. He may never become that type of defender, but if he can add a bit more to his arsenal to complement his already solid work in the run game he should be able to find regular opportunities in 2023 and beyond.

Does he have positional versatility? Jennings does have experience both on and off the ball, but New England has seemingly moved away from trying to turn him into a move linebacker similar to Jahlani Tavai or ex-Patriots Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy. Instead, he now looks like a classic outside linebacker. He is a bit more versatile on special teams and, as noted above, was a regular on three units last season.

What is his salary cap situation? Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Jennings carries a salary cap number of $1.39 million. The structure of the deal is quite simple: it consists of a $1.16 million base salary as well as a fully-guaranteed $225,795 signing bonus proration. Jennings currently is part of the Top-51 list, with his cap number the 39th highest on the roster.

How safe is his roster spot? Despite his status as a former third-round draft pick and the success he has enjoyed in 2022, Jennings is no full lock to make the roster. Offseason additions Keion White and Trey Flowers, for example, might turn out better value at one point. That said, with White an inexperienced rookie and Flowers on the physically unable to perform list, anything but the 26-year-old being on the team — barring incident or accident — would be a surprise at this point in time.

One-sentence projection: Jennings will continue playing the same basic role he held in 2022, but by year’s end have dropped to No. 3 in the early-down rotation behind Matthew Judon and Keion White.

