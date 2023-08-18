10 performances of note from the Patriots’ joint practices with the Packers

The New England Patriots have closed the book on their joint practices with the Green Bay Packers, wrapping up the two-day event on Thursday. Naturally, the sessions at the Packers’ training facility across the street from Lambeau Field were of a high intensity and competitive nature.

To recap the two practices, please make sure to check out our training camp notebooks from Wednesday and Thursday. For those who stood out over those two days — both positively and negatively — here is our quick rundown of the performances of note.

QB Mac Jones: Playing behind a shaky offensive line, Jones was solid on Wednesday while focusing primarily on the short and intermediate game. The Patriots’ starting quarterback followed that practice up with one of the best of his career: he spread the ball around well and showed some nice rhythm in 11-on-11 work against a solid Packers defense on Thursday, and attacked all areas of the field — highlighted by deep completions to DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton. Jones was in full command from start to finish, and continues to develop nicely in Bill O’Brien’s offense.

RB Ezekiel Elliott: The newest Patriot had a good first two practice days with the club. Elliott was the second man up during position drills on Wednesday, but did not partake in any team drills. The following day, he was much more actively involved: spending time with both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe and touching the ball seven times — six carries and one catch — in competitive action, he appeared to find the end zone twice. At times, running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri was visibly excited with what the veteran back showed.

WR DeVante Parker and WR Demario Douglas: The Patriots received some good contributions from their wide receivers this week, led by veteran DeVante Parker and rookie Demario Douglas. The former was arguably the team’s top pass catcher these two days, highlighted by a deep touchdown reception on a pass from Mac Jones on Thursday — a play that had the entire New England sideline erupt in jubilation. Douglas, meanwhile, continued to be his usual steady self even when seeing his most extended action against a different opponent all summer. The arrow is still pointing up.

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. and DT Christian Barmore: Led by Wise Jr. and Barmore, the Patriots’ defensive line had itself a solid two days. The former was comparatively quiet during Thursday’s session, but his performance on Wednesday warrants putting him in the “positives” category here: he registered three would-be sacks in the first session against Green Bay. Barmore, meanwhile, was highly disruptive both days against both the pass and the run.

LB Anfernee Jennings: Jennings was able to generate some pressure as a pass rusher as well, but he also was involved in one of the lowlights of the joint sessions on Thursday. After the Packers’ Keshawn Banks took a swing at the Patriots’ Keion White — a rookie-on-rookie crime — Jennings came charging in and took him to the ground from behind. The fourth-year linebacker was thrown out of practice, which is never a positive and even less so for a player whose roster spot is not set in stone.

TE Matt Sokol: With Mike Gesicki out because of a shoulder injury, the Patriots’ depth tight ends found themselves in the spotlight. However, none of them really stood out. Most disappointing among them was Sokol, who looked like the clear frontrunner for the TE3 spot earlier in camp. Against the Packers, however, he was quiet despite getting prominent reps. Fellow tight end Anthony Firkser, for comparison, was much more involved as a pass catcher.

P Bryce Baringer: Based on the first three weeks of training camp, the punter job appeared to be Baringer’s to lose. The sixth-round rookie might still be the frontrunner at this point in time, but he was a bit wobbly in Green Bay: his punts lacked the same impressive hang time he consistently showed back in Foxborough, and Corliss Waitman took the top reps over him on Thursday. The battle still appears to be on.

The offensive line: Pass protection was, again, an issue for the Patriots’ makeshift offensive line. On Wednesday, the unit was charted with a total of 13 sacks given up — five with Mac Jones under center, and eight with Bailey Zappe. The unit did bounce back on Thursday, allowing the offense to have a generally productive day, but consistency and cohesion remain an issue with the likes of starting guards Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu still out.

Other players worth mentioning include cornerbacks Marcus Jones and Jack Jones. While the former saw plenty of starter-level reps on the outside and not always was up to the task, the latter had some very good moments while taking less prominent reps. Rookie defenders Keion White and Marte Mapu also stood out a few times over the two days, as did veteran Matthew Judon and running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Patriots will conduct their traditional pre-game walkthrough on Friday before their preseason game at Lambeau Field on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. They will then travel straight to Nashville for a set of joint practices with the Tennessee Titans.