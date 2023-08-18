Ezekiel Elliott is already making an impact on the Patriots running back room

On Tuesday, veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott flew to New England to sign a one-year free agency contract with the Patriots. Later that same day, he boarded a flight with his new teammates for joint practices with the Packers in Green Bay. Less than 24 hours after that, he took the practice field in his new No. 15 jersey for the first time. On Saturday, he might play in his first game as a Patriot.

Needless to say, Elliott is in the middle of a rather busy week. Amid it all, however, he has been able to already leave his mark on the New England running back room.

The 28-year-old has not just showcased his football acumen, but also his leadership skills.

“One thing you see right away is that he’s smart; he’s been in different systems, he understands football,” Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien told reporters on Friday.

“Maybe they called it apples, we call it oranges, but it’s still football and he gets it. He picks up on it really quick. We’ve seen him out on the field a little bit — not enough to really give you a breakdown of his skillset and all that. I do think he’s a three-down back and he’s been a really good addition the last two days to our football team. We’re really happy to have him.”

Before arriving in New England, Elliott spent seven highly productive seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. The fourth overall selection in the 2016 draft, he quickly burst onto the scene by registering 1,994 scrimmage yards and scoring 16 touchdowns.

Over the next few years, he remained a focal point in the Dallas offense. At the time of his salary cap-related release earlier this year, he had a combined 109 regular season and playoff games with the organization on his résumé.

Now in New England, he is already putting his experience to use. And he has quite a bit of it compared to his teammates: his 2,300 career touches are more than the other five members of the Patriots’ running back room combined.

“He has a lot of experience,” said running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri. “He talks to all the guys in the room how he sees runs, how he sees protections. He communicates well. It’s been good. It’s been really good. He’s had a little bit of a leadership role so far, but we’ll see how that progresses.”

Besides his smarts, experience and leadership, Sunseri also sees a player willing to put in the work. While he mentioned that willingness as a staple of the so-called “Patriot Way” his position coach still spoke highly about the process, and the dynamic within his room that it created.

“I think he’s done a great job so far trying to learn,” he said. “All the guys in the room have done a great job trying to help him learn the offense, but also he’s done a great job communicating with those guys about just what he sees. Because he’s done a lot of these things — he’s done a lot of the runs that we’re going to run. And the communication back and forth between all those guys, meeting them, it’s been very good.”

Right now, Elliot is still in the early stages of his Patriots tenure. Look no further than his two practice days in Green Bay.

The team did not give him any team reps during the first of those joint sessions, before a handful of 11-on-11 reps the next day. Elliott still looked fairly well, and appears to have hit the ground running.

According to head coach Bill Belichick, he is trending in a positive direction.

“Just getting caught up on terminology and things on the offense and all that. He took a few snaps, so we’ll work him into it here and see how it goes,” Belichick said about Elliott’s practice workload.

“He’s only been here two days. We haven’t really been able to practice with him because we’ve had so much team work. But he worked out with the strength staff on Wednesday, so it’s coming along. It’s definitely not there yet, but we’re getting there.”