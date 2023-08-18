Jonathan Jones has been a no-show over the last two weeks of training camp, but should be back in time for the New England Patriots’ regular season opener.

According to a report by Karen Guregian of MassLive, the team is “being careful” with the veteran cornerback. While the exact nature of his injury is not known, he is expected to be “ready to go in a couple of weeks.”

Signing a two-year, $19 million contract extension earlier this offseason, Jones entered training camp projected to again play a starting role in the New England secondary. He indeed did just that early on during the summer, spending his time both on the perimeter — where he played in 2022 — and his usual position in the slot.

However, Jones was absent for the Patriots’ in-stadium practice on Aug. 4 and has been out ever since. In his absence, the team continued shuffling its secondary.

Jack Jones, Myles Bryant and Marcus Jones all saw increased opportunities with the 29-year-old absent. With all hands on deck, however, Jones should continue to be a prominent part of the starting lineup either as an outside starter opposite first-round rookie Christian Gonzalez, a top slot cornerback, or even a rotational safety.

Making the move from slot to outside CB in 2022, Jones was on the field for 914 of New England’s 1,130 defensive snaps (80.9%) and ended the season as the team’s No. 1 cornerback in terms of playing time. Despite missing one game with an ankle injury, he was one of the team’s most dependable players both in terms of availability and performance.

The Patriots will play the Green Bay Packers in their second preseason game on Saturday night, followed by a week of joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. They will open their regular season on Sunday, Sept. 10, versus the Philadelphia Eagles.