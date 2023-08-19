Following a pair of joint practices in Green Bay, the New England Patriots now turn their attention to Saturday night for a preseason matchup with the Packers.

After Mac Jones and several other projected starters sat out of the preseason opener last Thursday, it would be no surprise to see them get limited action on Saturday. But with that, here are the top players we’ll be keeping an eye on throughout the contest.

Mac Jones

With only three preseason games, the second game has become the chance for starters to “get their feet wet.” That means Mac Jones may make his 2023 debut - likely just one or two drives - Saturday night. After perhaps his best practice in New England on Thursday, Jones and the starting unit continuing their consistency would be another step in the right direction.

Malik Cunningham

Behind Jones, it should be no surprise to again see rookie Malik Cunningham under center. After impressing in his one drive last Thursday night, Cunningham has routinely been in the mix at quarterback since during practice. If he can continue to make plays on the ground and prove he can also be a threat through the air, the momentum would grow for a Cunningham-centric package to be in the playbook entering the regular season.

Demario Douglas

After playing just two snaps in the preseason opener, it will be noteworthy to see how involved rookie Demario Douglas is Saturday night. Throughout the two joint practices, Douglas continued to be a tough cover working primarily with Bailey Zappe. The hope here is he can now continue to show his ability and have success in live action on the field.

Kayshon Boutte

Similarly with Douglas, fellow rookie Kayshon Boutte also had a strong week in Green Bay. The receiver was busy on Wednesday hauling in four passes in an opening team period and then finished Thursday’s session with a score on a pretty whip route. Boutte will likely be in for a fair share of snaps again on Saturday, where he can hopefully build off his strong week.

Matt Sokol/Anthony Firkser

While Mike Gesicki is expected to be back by Week 1, New England may now need to keep a third tight end on the roster. Where things stand now, that likely leaves Matt Sokol and Anthony Firkser as the top two candidates. While Sokol appeared to be the first man up at times in Green Bay, Firkser was noticeable on several instances and provides more versatility at the position.

Sidy Sow

With question marks and injuries across the offensive line, rookie Sidy Sow has seen plenty of time at right tackle with the projected starting unit. The converted college guard had an up-and-down performance in last Thursday’s preseason opener, but perhaps Sow will be more settled in this week after a full workload with the top unit over the past week. New England needs someone to separate themselves from the group in the right tackle battle, and Sow should have plenty of chances to do so.

Sam Roberts

The sophomore defensive lineman has been disruptive at times throughout training camp and showcased some power and explosiveness against Houston last week. While New England’s defensive line is one of their deeper positions, more depth - especially from younger players - is always worthwhile. Eyes will be on Roberts in the trenches to see if he can continue to cause some havoc.

Marte Mapu

After shedding his red non-contact jersey on Wednesday, Marte Mapu may be in line to make his preseason debut Saturday night. The rookie’s athleticism and versatility is apparent, but we’ll now see how he handles contact at just 230 lbs. The early signs seem good, as Mapu lit up fellow rookie Tucker Kraft after a short completion in Thursday’s practice, forcing a fumble and injuring Kraft in the process.

Shaun Wade

Many may have forgotten Shaun Wade as he failed to make any sort of impact with the team last season. But, the once five-star recruit and projected first-round pick has quietly started to come alive of late. Playing primarily inside now, Wade had some strong tape against Houston - which included several strong reps against 2022 second-round pick John Metchie. Wade then followed it up with multiple PBUs during joint practices in Green Bay. Wade should see plenty of time Saturday night, while another strong showing will continue to build his case for a 53-man roster spot.

Bryce Baringer

Rookie punter Bryce Baringer was an early star of the summer, as he consistently recorded hang times in the mid- to high-4’s and often reaching the 5-second mark. But, things have cooled off over the last week. Baringer recorded one shank in the preseason opener and his hangs times have consistently been down - featuring several sub-4’s - over the last few practices. Whether it is a technical or mental issue, a big performance Saturday night should help get the rookie back on track.