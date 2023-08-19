Patriots vs. Packers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

After two joint practices earlier this week, the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers will now square off in a different setting. It is time for Week 2 of the preseason.

Here is all the broadcast information you need to watch tonight’s game between the two clubs.

Preseason Week 2: Patriots (0-1) vs. Packers (1-0)

Kickoff: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. ET

Stadium: Lambeau Field, Green Bay WI

Broadcast: Patriots Preseason Network/WBZ-TV CBS (all New England states, plus Alaska and Hawaii), McCourty TwinCast on WSBK-TV 38 (Boston)

Live stream: McCourty TwinCast on patriots.com and wbz.com, German-language broadcast on patriots.com (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), NFL+, GamePass international

Mobile: Patriots app, NFL app, SiriusXM app

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (click here for full list of stations), SiriusXM (New England: 383, Green Bay: 227)

Odds: Packers -2.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

