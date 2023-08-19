 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pats Pulpit Reacts: Fans believe Malik Cunningham will keep the Patriots’ UDFA streak alive

Cunningham was one of the standout performers during the preseason opener, and appears to be a player on the up.

By Bernd Buchmasser and Kyle Thele
Houston Texans v New England Patriots

The New England Patriots’ preseason opener against the Houston Texans was not the most noteworthy exhibition game in recent memory. That said, it did see some intriguing performances on both sides of the ball.

Among those was undrafted rookie free agent Malik Cunningham, who saw action as both a wide receiver and quarterback. He was on the field for 10 snaps lining up as a wideout without registering any statistics, and later played 16 snaps at QB.

In his lone drive under center, Cunningham and the Patriots offense went 75 yards in 14 plays. He himself capped the series off with a tackle-breaking 9-yard touchdown run — the only TD scored by the Patriots in their 20-9 loss to the Texans. All in all, he went 3-for-4 as a passer for 19 yards and gained a team-high 34 yards on five carries.

Cunningham definitely looked good, but the question was: Would his performance, in the grand scheme of things, be enough to set the stage for a run at a roster spot? Time will tell, but Patriots fans are quite bullish about his outlook.

As a look at the latest SB Nation Reacts survey shows, 89 percent of participants feel like he will indeed make the cut.

Cunningham’s performance over the next two weeks will decide whether or not he will find himself on the 53 to start the regular season.

Ultimately, however, it might come down to what the 24-year-old shows relative to other positions on the roster. Will his inclusion as a third quarterback behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, and a depth wideout, be better for the team than depth elsewhere? Or, would his potential in combination with the risk of losing him on waivers be enough to force the team’s hands?

Patriots fans certainly feel that way, as a look at the poll numbers and some comments at Pats Pulpit show:

jumpmanjunior
He has to be on the 53 man roster. He'll get picked up by another smarter team if he isn't.

CanuckYaz
I'd say yes:
1. Size of his contract for a UDFA
2. Positional flexibility
3. Always keep 3 QBs for injury insurance; McSorley definitely doesn't cut it.
4. He's getting snaps at both receiver and QB, but the QB ones seem to be chiefly in a potential running context. Clearly intended for specific roles.
5. Every team needs at least one guy who can confuse the heck out of the opposing defense. If we can have more than one (say, throw in Marcus Jones), so much the better.
6. He's a fun story.

KissBillsRings
Be stupid not to have him on 53 man roster…. His POTENTIAL alone for what he can add/do at multiple positions pretty much makes him a must….& BB loves him some versatility in his players!!!
YES HE IS ON 53

phal3123
I think Malik makes the 53 at this point. Not a lock though, and I don't think it's that crazy for him to clear waivers and end up on the practice squad. He's got more work to do for other teams to squeeze him on their 53.

Old England Patriot
Went with yes. He's raw and undersized. But as an athlete, he's a pretty interesting prospect. And only the Patriots know if he can throw the ball in the NFL, but he was clearly a weapon in college football.
I was rooting for him prior to the texans game, but that just cemented it. A) He has potential and B) zero chance of being scout now on PS, he won't clear waivers.

Cunningham and the rest of the Patriots rookie class will get their next chance to showcase their talents on Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers. The team’s second preseason game of the summer will be kicked off at 8 p.m. ET.

