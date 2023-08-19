The New England Patriots’ preseason opener against the Houston Texans was not the most noteworthy exhibition game in recent memory. That said, it did see some intriguing performances on both sides of the ball.

Among those was undrafted rookie free agent Malik Cunningham, who saw action as both a wide receiver and quarterback. He was on the field for 10 snaps lining up as a wideout without registering any statistics, and later played 16 snaps at QB.

In his lone drive under center, Cunningham and the Patriots offense went 75 yards in 14 plays. He himself capped the series off with a tackle-breaking 9-yard touchdown run — the only TD scored by the Patriots in their 20-9 loss to the Texans. All in all, he went 3-for-4 as a passer for 19 yards and gained a team-high 34 yards on five carries.

Cunningham definitely looked good, but the question was: Would his performance, in the grand scheme of things, be enough to set the stage for a run at a roster spot? Time will tell, but Patriots fans are quite bullish about his outlook.

As a look at the latest SB Nation Reacts survey shows, 89 percent of participants feel like he will indeed make the cut.

Cunningham’s performance over the next two weeks will decide whether or not he will find himself on the 53 to start the regular season.

Ultimately, however, it might come down to what the 24-year-old shows relative to other positions on the roster. Will his inclusion as a third quarterback behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, and a depth wideout, be better for the team than depth elsewhere? Or, would his potential in combination with the risk of losing him on waivers be enough to force the team’s hands?

Patriots fans certainly feel that way, as a look at the poll numbers and some comments at Pats Pulpit show:

Cunningham and the rest of the Patriots rookie class will get their next chance to showcase their talents on Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers. The team’s second preseason game of the summer will be kicked off at 8 p.m. ET.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.