Instant analysis from Patriots’ 21-17 preseason win over Packers

The New England Patriots crossed paths with the Green Bay Packers again on Saturday night.

A 21-17 score was the result at Lambeau Field following joint practices at Ray Nitschke Field.

Both sides agreed to suspend play with 10:29 remaining in the fourth quarter as rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden, the final selection in the New England’s 2023 draft class out of Jackson State, was immobilized on a stretcher and carted off the field following a collision with linebacker Calvin Munson.

Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight’s game. He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2023

“I think the last situation kind of, in the bigger picture, overrode the game,” head coach Bill Belichick said in his press conference afterward. “So, all saying a prayer for Isaiah. ... I appreciate the way the league handled it. I think that was the right thing to do.”

Here’s a glance back before the 90-man roster closes out the preseason with a visit to the Tennessee Titans.

Jones goes 6-of-9 passing for 52 yards in August debut

A contingent of Patriots regulars made their preseason entrances against the Packers, including third-year quarterback Mac Jones.

His evening featured consecutive completions to Kendrick Bourne that netted 17 yards and then an above-the-rim grab for 17 yards more. It also featured a scramble in the red zone. A holding call drawn by DeVante Parker followed to set up a 7-0 lead.

Jones finished a sharp 6-of-9 passing for 52 yards. The team captain was strip-sacked in the second quarter before New England shifted strings. By then, he had added a dart over the middle and under duress to rookie sixth-rounder Demario Douglas for 15 yards on third down.

No snaps under center for Cunningham

After accounting for 53 yards, New England’s lone touchdown and snaps at wide receiver as well as quarterback in the preseason opener at Gillette Stadium, Malik Cunningham did not step under center.

The undrafted rookie out of Louisville instead returned one kickoff and was targeted five times out wide to no avail by sophomore backup Bailey Zappe, who went a scattered 10-of-22 passing for 117 yards with touchdowns by air and by ground.

Current No. 3 QB Trace McSorley stayed on the sideline.

New England’s offensive line arrangement

New England’s pass protection was at the forefront against the Houston Texans last week. It boiled over on the ground, where the reserve running backs checking in averaged 1.9 yards per carry behind the reserve offensive line. Arrangements changed ahead of Saturday.

The starters included Trent Brown at left tackle, Atonio Mafi at left guard, David Andrews at center, Riley Reiff at right guard and Sidy Sow at right tackle. A false start by No. 77 took place on the offense’s first play. And on the second drive, it was the rookie bookend across from him who was bulled off balance by Green Bay’s Kingsley Enagbare for a third-and-long takedown. Enagbare wasn’t done, either, overpowering Andrew Stueber on the blindside for what became a turnover to begin the second quarter.

By the time the exhibition was called, those were the two sacks conceded to the Packers. It’s a line that remains without Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu on the interior as well as Calvin Anderson on the exterior.

Stevenson punches in 27 yards and a touchdown

Three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro Ezekiel Elliott’s Patriots debut did not arrive the same week as his signing. But it should soon for a running back who amassed 10,598 scrimmage yards while a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Elliott was a spectator in his No. 15 uniform at Lambeau, where starter Rhamondre Stevenson totaled 27 yards on four carries with a counter run for a touchdown on the initial drive.

The reigning offensive leader broke free off the left tackle and the run-blocking Bourne for a long of 23 yards. He was spelled before the first quarter was over. Kevin Harris rushed for 31 yards through 10 opportunities, while J.J. Taylor bounced off contact for 56 scrimmage yards on seven chances of his own.

Boutte slants for six

New England was down Tyquan Thornton at wide receiver entering the 8 p.m. ET kickoff. Tre Nixon then went down for several minutes after being targeted deep into triple coverage prior to the half. He was ruled out with a shoulder injury soon after walking into the blue medical tent.

A timeout ensued. So did rookie Kayshon Boutte’s first preseason touchdown.

The sixth-rounder out of LSU aligned on the left side of the formation. A sudden slant across the middle of the field led to a catch and run for 42 yards as it momentarily became a 14-14 game. Boutte previously drew pass interference in his hunt for a 53-man roster spot.

New England’s defensive front ebbs and flows

Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux and the pressuring Deatrich Wise Jr. started for the Patriots’ defensive line. Jahlani Tavai, Mack Wilson Sr. and Matthew Judon accompanied them at linebacker. And Green Bay’s first drive with quarterback Jordan Love in shotgun ended as an early, errant snap gave way to a fumble recovery.

Josh Uche fell on the football 18 yards from the end zone, yet later lost containment on a touchdown rush by Patrick Taylor.

The zone runs provided a test. Green Bay’s running backs tallied 106 yards through 26 handoffs. And Sam Roberts, rotating in up front, was penalized for unnecessary roughness and illegal use of hands before halftime. New England went without registering a sack.

Baringer continues to boom

The 38-year-old Nick Folk converted two extra points for New England and also got the call for the first kickoff, a touchback.

Bryce Baringer was the holder. The rookie sixth-round pick out of Michigan State also was the deliverer, sending a 59-yarder on his first punt inside the opposing 20. His next was a 61-yarder that core special-teamer Brenden Schooler had a hand in halting after a return of three yards.

Fourth-round Maryland product Chad Ryland, who later worked on the kickoff unit, stepped in to convert one extra point for the Patriots. Veteran punter Corliss Waitman got a turn after intermission, lofting his lone attempt to the 10, where it was downed by gunner Raleigh Webb.