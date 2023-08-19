Mac Jones, Patriots starters reportedly expected to see action against Packers

The New England Patriots rested most of their top players during last week’s preseason opener against Houston. The upcoming second exhibition game against the Green Bay Packers, meanwhile, might see a change of procedure.

The belief is that the Patriots will give their first-stringers on both sides of the ball at least some action on Saturday night, among them starting quarterback Mac Jones. Several reports, including from ESPN’s Mike Reiss and MassLive’s Mark Daniels, suggest that that is the team’s plan versus the Packers.

How much action Jones and company will get after an intense two days of joint practices with the Packers on Wednesday and Thursday remains to be seen.

If the second week of last year’s preseason is any indication, however, it should be about one quarter. Following a set of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers in August 2022, the Patriots gave their top units three series each. The Jones-led offense ended the game with 16 snaps (after going three-and-out on each of its first two possessions), whereas the starting defense played 19.

Head coach Bill Belichick offered no insight into his team’s mindset during a video conference call on Friday morning, but New England taking a similar approach would make sense. Besides the competitive aspect of a real-life game setting, it also gives players and coaches alike a chance to work on procedural and communicative issues.

The Patriots’ game against the Packers will be kicked off at 8 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field.