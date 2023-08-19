Patriots vs. Packers: New England, Green Bay tied 7-7 in first quarter

Following a pair of joint practices, the New England Patriots now take the field for a preseason match against the Green Bay Packers. After sitting out of the preseason opener, quarterback Mac Jones and several other projected starters are expected to see limited action Saturday night.

Follow along with us live.

Live Score: Patriots 7 : 7 Packers

Saturday, August 19, 8 p.m. ET | Lambeau Field, Green Bay WI | Broadcast Information

The Patriots won the toss and deferred, putting their starting defense on the field first with Jack Jones and Christian Gonzalez out at cornerback. After picking up 16 combined yards on three straight runs, a high snap led to New England recovering a fumble at the Green Bay 18-yard line.

Following the turnover, Mac Jones and the Patriots starting offense got to work for the first time this preseason. After a Trent Brown false start, Jones connected with Kendrick Bourne on back-to-back passes - the second being a RPO slant for 13 yards - to move the chains. Facing third-and-goal, a well designed rub route ended with DeVante Parker drawing a pass interference in the end zone. Rhamondre Stevenson plunged it in from one-yard out on the following play. [Patriots 7 : 0 Packers]

Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love returned for his second series and immediately hit rookie Luke Musgrave for a 10-yard completion. Love later found Romeo Doubs on third-down for another 10 yards, but then was forced off the field after Myles Bryant broke up a pass intended for Jayden Reed.

New England’s second offensive drive started on the ground, as Stevenson ran for four yards before breaking one for an additional 23 yards - credit to Kendrick Bourne for a big-time block. After Jones overshot Hunter Henry up the seam and a “pop” pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster picked up just one-yard, Kingsley Enagbare beat rookie Sidy Sow for a third-down sack.

Starting at their own seven-yard line after a 59 yard punt from Bryce Baringer - as well as a holding penalty - Green Bay continued to go backwards due to a false start. After a four-yard run, Love uncorked one deep downfield to Doubs with Isaiah Bolden tight in coverage. Doubs hauled it in and a review confirmed he got both feet down in bounds. Following the 42-yard completion, Love broke free for an 11-yard gain and an unnecessary roughness on Sam Roberts gifted Green Bay an additional 15 yards. Two plays later, Love threw a strike to Reed for a 19-yard score. [Patriots 7 : 7 Packers]

Rookie Demario Douglas made his presence felt on New England’s next drive, as a coverage breakdown results in a 15-yard third down conversion. Jones then hit the rookie for a short gain on a RPO screen. On the following third-down, Bourne elevated to haul in a pass but Enagbare then beat Andrew Stueber on the very next play for a strip sack.