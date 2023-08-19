Patriots wide receiver Tre Nixon exits with shoulder injury against Packers

The New England Patriots ruled out Tre Nixon as the third quarter of Saturday night’s preseason game began at Lambeau Field.

The wide receiver went down with 1:09 remaining prior to halftime after extending for a deep pass down the right sideline into triple coverage by quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Green Bay Packers rookie safety Anthony Johnson Jr. broke up the target in the process of inadvertently landing on Nixon, who remained down on the field while clutching his right shoulder.

Head coach Bill Belichick and wide receivers coach Troy Brown were among those to check on Nixon as he was being attended to by the team’s training staff. The 25-year-old later walked into the blue medical tent.

Nixon was handpicked by retiring Patriots football research director Ernie Adams in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft at No. 242 overall. The product of Ole Miss and Central Florida spent the past two regular seasons on the practice squad upon clearing waivers at the league’s 53-man roster deadline. He signed a reserve-futures contract in January.