Patriots issue update on cornerback Isaiah Bolden

The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers preseason game ended prematurely after rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field.

Following the scary situation, the Patriots released an update on the rookie.

“Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight’s game. He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation.”

The play occurred with 10:29 remaining in the fourth quarter, as Bolden collided with teammate Calvin Munson. Bolden laid motionless on the turf and eventually was stretchered off the field as his teammates gathered around him in prayer.

After a lengthy conversation between head coaches Bill Belichick, Matt LaFleur, and the officials, the game was called off.

“Appreciate the way the league handled it,” Belichick said. “I think that was the right thing to do.”

Long-time team captain Matthew Slater, who led players in prayer, was proud of how his head coach handled the situation.

“I appreciate what Coach Belichick did tonight. He took the initiative on [ending the game],” Slater said. “I think Coach made the right decision. That was tremendous leadership by him. I have to say, honestly, that was one of the proudest moments I’ve had as a guy who’s played for him for now 16 years to see what he did. There was no hesitation.”

Quarterback Mac Jones added: “I think Coach Belichick just really did a good job there talking with Slater and the leadership of the team. Obviously handled the situation. Him and Slater did a great job in the locker room, just talking to the team like he always does. He tries to bring us together. It’s all real emotion. We really appreciate him and Slater and those leaders on our team who can bring us together during a tough time. I thought that was smart.”

Jones also shared he heard positive news on the cornerback’s status.

“It sounds like he’s doing a lot better from what they’re telling us,” he said. “So, that’s awesome.”

Bolden was selected in the seventh-round of this year’s draft out of Jackson State. The 23-year old has been apart of New England’s depth cornerback battle throughout the summer, while also being used as a kick returner.

“He’s been a joy to be around,” Slater said. “He’s a young man with a lot of talent, always has a smile on his face, is always positive, is always bringing great energy and effort to practice. ... All the guys love him. He’s fit into our locker room seamlessly.

“Just hoping that things aren’t as serious as they seem.”