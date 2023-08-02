New England Patriots links 8/02/23 - Day 6 recap: Mapu on the map, happy returns, Henry in the zone

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots claim rookie WR Thyrick Pitts off waivers from Chicago; WR Jalen Hurd announces his retirement.
- Paul Perillo’s Day 6 Blogservations: Defense dialing it up; Kick returns were in focus on Tuesday with Marcus Jones, Dugger and Demario Douglas rotating back deep; More.
- Evan Lazar reports Hunter Henry has been the team’s most reliable target through six training camp practices.
- Evan Lazar talks about the offense building red-zone chemistry during valuable side sessions.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Which RB makes sense, looking for OL depth and other camp musings.
- Alexandra Francisco notes Jahlani Tavai details his first conversation after the Patriots signed his brother Justus.
- Photos: Patriots Training Camp, Aug. 1.
- Press Conferences: Matthew Slater - Conor McDermott - Anthony Firkser - Jahlani Tavai - Hunter Henry - Adrian Phillips - Bill Belichick.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Day 6 Observations, Mac Jones’ performance, evaluating the passing game. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss cleans out the notebook from the sixth practice: One point Hunter Henry made is the value of time when QBs, WRs and TEs split away in a side field and work on red zone concepts under the watchful eye of Bill O’Brien. “Those are big periods... Those can pay off.” More.
- Zack Cox’ Day 6 Observations: Helmets and shells, Cole Strange was present but did not participate in any drills; QB report; Matthew Judon and Rhamondre Stevenson were back after spending most of Monday’s practice on the conditioning field. The top O-line with Brown, Strange and Onwenu out featured (from left) Riley Reiff, rookie Atonio Mafi, David Andrews, Bill Murray and Conor McDermott; More.
- Tom E. Curran shares his Day 6 camp observations: The “Teapot” isn’t even on simmer as Bill O’Brien shows patience with inconsistent offense; A noteworthy play during 7-on-7s: CB Marcus Jones broke up a Mac Jones throw from the opposite hash that targeted JuJu Smith-Schuster; DeVante Parker and Mac Jones hooked up on the first play of 11-on-11 work on about a 20-yard hookup on the left sideline where Parker made a leaping, high-point catch over rookie Christian Gonzalez. More.
- Chris Mason gives us 9 Patriots takeaways from Wednesday: 1. Jack Jones stands out in greater role. 2. Strong day for Mac Jones. 3. O-line injuries piling up.
- Khari Thompson shares 10 takeaways from Day 6: Trent Brown’s status, Mack Wilson’s big day, Matthew Slater’s HBCU shoutout, and more.
- Mark Daniels observes the defense brought the heat yesterday, but Mac Jones persevered on Day 6 of camp.
- Mike Kadlick’s Day 6 notebook: Mac Jones continues to look comfortable, but protection still a glaring need; Christian Gonzalez remains calm, cool, and collected; More.
- Phil Perry issues The Mac Report: Jones shows he’s on his details in the red zone.
- Mike Kadlick’s Camp Conversations: What’s the solution for the offensive line?
- Matt Dolloff thumbnails 11 Patriots who stood out on day 6.
- Phil Perry’s training camp stock watch: Still waiting on Tyquan Thornton to flash.
- Karen Guregian spotlights LB Matthew Judon, an active participant in Tuesday’s non-padded practice, and an immediate presence in the backfield.
- Dakota Randall highlights Adrian Phillips driving the hype train for ascending rookie Marte Mapu.
- Mark Daniels believes a slimmed-down Hunter Henry looks bound for a breakout season.
- Sophie Weller explains how JuJu Smith-Schuster is executing beautiful plans to keep a personal promise.
- Andy Hart finds Kevin Harris ready to run with his opportunities.
- Karen Guregian points out the Patriots intriguing efforts at replacing Devin McCourty in the secondary.
- Chris Mason writes how the Patriots’ newest set of brothers are relishing their ‘dream’ opportunity.
- Jerry Thornton writes that while “the default setting among Massholes is to look at the immediate future like we’re all chained together and being led into a Soviet gulag”, he’s still optimistic. He’s riding with SI picking the Patriots among their list of “12 teams with a ‘real shot’ to win the Super Bowl”.
- Sophie Weller relays Bill Belichick reflecting on what makes an offseason award winner.
- Sports Hub Patriots podcast: Alex Barth and Phil Perry break down everything that happened on Day 6. (37 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Patriots put Jalen Hurd on reserve/retired list, claim WR Thyrick Pitts.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick on Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe competition: Everybody’s competing, all 90 guys.
- Gary Davenport (Bleacher Report) NFL Training Camp 2023: Aaron Rodgers hints at future with Jets; Jerry Jones won’t rule out bringing back RB Ezekiel Elliott; More.
- Jarrett Bailey (TouchdownWire) The 2023 NFL All-Breakout team. No Pats.
- Top 100 Players of 2023 (NFL.com) Nos. 100-91 - 90-81 - 80-71 - 70-61 - 60-51 - 50-41 - 40-31.
- Top 100 Players of 2023 (NFL.com) No. 33 Matthew Judon. (3.15 min. video)
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football Hall of Fame: Matt Ryan, Joe Flacco headline second class of players who have earned recognition for their ability to get paid.
- Alex Kay (Bleacher Report) 5 NFL teams most likely to disappoint in 2023. Bills, Jets included.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Top 30 NFL players 30 and over. No. 15 Matthew Judon.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) 23 recent first-round picks who may be on thin ice heading into 2023. Mac Jones included.
- Natalie Miller (TouchdownWire) Is the running back position obsolete?
- Nate Davis (USA Today) Good as NFL’s star running backs are, they haven’t been worth the money lately.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Suspended Bronco Eyioma Uwazurike accused of betting on games he played in.
