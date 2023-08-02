 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 8/02/23 - Day 6 recap: Mapu on the map, happy returns, Henry in the zone

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

By Marima
New England Patriots Training Camp 2023
Hunter Henry gets some love, gives some autographs
Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike Reiss cleans out the notebook from the sixth practice: One point Hunter Henry made is the value of time when QBs, WRs and TEs split away in a side field and work on red zone concepts under the watchful eye of Bill O’Brien. “Those are big periods... Those can pay off.” More.
  • Zack CoxDay 6 Observations: Helmets and shells, Cole Strange was present but did not participate in any drills; QB report; Matthew Judon and Rhamondre Stevenson were back after spending most of Monday’s practice on the conditioning field. The top O-line with Brown, Strange and Onwenu out featured (from left) Riley Reiff, rookie Atonio Mafi, David Andrews, Bill Murray and Conor McDermott; More.
  • Tom E. Curran shares his Day 6 camp observations: The “Teapot” isn’t even on simmer as Bill O’Brien shows patience with inconsistent offense; A noteworthy play during 7-on-7s: CB Marcus Jones broke up a Mac Jones throw from the opposite hash that targeted JuJu Smith-Schuster; DeVante Parker and Mac Jones hooked up on the first play of 11-on-11 work on about a 20-yard hookup on the left sideline where Parker made a leaping, high-point catch over rookie Christian Gonzalez. More.
  • Chris Mason gives us 9 Patriots takeaways from Wednesday: 1. Jack Jones stands out in greater role. 2. Strong day for Mac Jones. 3. O-line injuries piling up.
  • Khari Thompson shares 10 takeaways from Day 6: Trent Brown’s status, Mack Wilson’s big day, Matthew Slater’s HBCU shoutout, and more.
  • Mark Daniels observes the defense brought the heat yesterday, but Mac Jones persevered on Day 6 of camp.
  • Mike Kadlick’s Day 6 notebook: Mac Jones continues to look comfortable, but protection still a glaring need; Christian Gonzalez remains calm, cool, and collected; More.
  • Phil Perry issues The Mac Report: Jones shows he’s on his details in the red zone.
  • Mike Kadlick’s Camp Conversations: What’s the solution for the offensive line?
  • Matt Dolloff thumbnails 11 Patriots who stood out on day 6.
  • Phil Perry’s training camp stock watch: Still waiting on Tyquan Thornton to flash.
  • Karen Guregian spotlights LB Matthew Judon, an active participant in Tuesday’s non-padded practice, and an immediate presence in the backfield.
  • Dakota Randall highlights Adrian Phillips driving the hype train for ascending rookie Marte Mapu.
  • Mark Daniels believes a slimmed-down Hunter Henry looks bound for a breakout season.
  • Sophie Weller explains how JuJu Smith-Schuster is executing beautiful plans to keep a personal promise.
  • Andy Hart finds Kevin Harris ready to run with his opportunities.
  • Karen Guregian points out the Patriots intriguing efforts at replacing Devin McCourty in the secondary.
  • Chris Mason writes how the Patriots’ newest set of brothers are relishing their ‘dream’ opportunity.
  • Jerry Thornton writes that while “the default setting among Massholes is to look at the immediate future like we’re all chained together and being led into a Soviet gulag”, he’s still optimistic. He’s riding with SI picking the Patriots among their list of “12 teams with a ‘real shot’ to win the Super Bowl”.
  • Sophie Weller relays Bill Belichick reflecting on what makes an offseason award winner.
  • Sports Hub Patriots podcast: Alex Barth and Phil Perry break down everything that happened on Day 6. (37 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Suspended Bronco Eyioma Uwazurike accused of betting on games he played in.

More From Pats Pulpit

