‘Freaking smart’ Marte Mapu is developing into a unique player for the Patriots

When the New England Patriots selected Sacramento State prospect Marte Mapu in this year’s draft, they once again went against the (in)famous consensus big board. Whereas Mapu was seen as a 158th best player in the draft by the experts, the Patriots invested the 76th overall pick in the third round to get him aboard.

One of the problems with his pre-draft evaluation was his status as a small-school project. There also were questions about his injury status after he suffered a torn pectoral during the pre-draft process.

In addition, he was an unclear projection from a positional standpoint. After working as a hybrid nickel during his time at Sacramento State, would his future lie at linebacker, safety, or even in the slot?

The Patriots, never afraid of forgoing conventional standards, answered that question with a simple, “Yes.” The first six training camp practices of Mapu’s career, after all, have seen him line up all over the second and third levels of the New England defense: he ran as an off-the-ball linebacker with the starting defense, moved to deep safety with the seconds, and also played some slot for the scout team.

“Off the top of my head, I don’t know if I have [played with somebody like Mapu],” veteran safety Adrian Phillips told reporters following Tuesday’s session. “You see a lot of guys that come in that are tweeners, that play linebacker and safety like that but not really excel at it.

Mapu, on the other hand, has looked very promising so far. For Phillips, it all comes down to intelligence and work ethic.

“This guy is freaking smart,” he said. “And what I love about him is he’s going to ask questions, and he’s going to continue asking questions until he feels like he has it down pat. He doesn’t care if he’s asking 30 questions, getting on your nerves. He’s going to make sure he got it right, and I love that about him.”

As far as his ability to wear multiple hats is concerned, Mapu is a perfect fit in a Patriots system putting a premium on positional flexibility. Players such as Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Pepper, Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, and Phillips himself, for example, are all capable of playing more than one role on a high level.

With the Patriots adapting to life after long-time starting safety Devin McCourty, having several players capable of moving around the lineup certainly helps. Mapu also falls into that category, and the coaching staff has not been afraid of putting plenty on his plate.

According to head coach Bill Belichick, it makes sense to take that approach when it comes to nurturing a young player’s versatility.

“You’ve got to see what they can do,” Belichick recently said. “If you don’t put them in those spots, it’s hard to see what they can do. So, if you go too slow, then you’re down the road a ways, then you’re like, ‘Oh, well let’s try him somewhere else.’ Then, you’ve got to go back and start from scratch. So, I don’t think that’s necessarily a great progression if you want to see. You might as well try him — try not to overload him — but try him at a couple spots, see how it goes and then whichever way you go, at least you have a foundation.”

The foundation that is being built by Mapu at the moment is an enticing one. Naturally, it remains to be seen what his role will look like once the preseason and regular season are underway. For now, however, he is among the most exciting players on a defense filled with many of those.

Just ask Adrian Phillips.

“You can tell that he’s a cerebral player and that he just wants to get it right. And you can tell that he loves to hit, too,” he said. “So, it’s going to be fun seeing him actually get out there and make some contact.”