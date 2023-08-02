Question marks still loom large over Patriots’ offensive tackle position

Through six training camp practices — with just one that included full pads — the New England Patriots offensive line has not yet been extremely tested in the physical department. What has been tested, however, has been their depth.

With starting right guard Michael Onwenu opening the summer on the physically unable to perform list, New England was already down one starter. Fast forward to now and things have just gotten worse.

Left guard Cole Strange looks to have avoided a serious injury during Monday’s session, but has missed the majority of work over the past two days. Dido for left tackle Trent Brown as the team continues to manage his workload.

Beyond missing the three starters, New England’s depth has also been tested up front. That includes the tackle position, as free agent signee Calvin Anderson has not seen the field this summer.

After signing in the spring, Anderson projected as a top swing tackle option who could have even pushed for a starting role. But after landing on the non-football illness list prior to camp, it’s unclear what type of role — if any — Anderson will be able to play this season.

“Look, I’m not a medical doctor. I have my doctorate degrees that were honorary, but I’m not a medical doctor,” Bill Belichick said Tuesday when asked about Anderson. “Look, it’s always hard on those situations. If everything goes perfectly, then that’s one thing. If something comes up and there’s a setback, or there’s a change, then that’s something else.

“So, I’m not going to sit here and try to play fortune teller and look into the crystal ball and say, ‘Oh, well this guy is going to be healthy on X date’. I can’t do that. Day-to-day. If they’re better today, then we do more tomorrow. If they’re better tomorrow, then we do more the next day. If they get set back, then we review it, revise it and go forward, so I don’t know. You tell me how it’s going to go. I’m not sure.”

With Anderson missing and Brown limited, veterans Riley Reiff and Conor McDermott have been handling the tackle duties the past several practices. Brown should be assumed a lock to retake his left tackle role when ready, leaving the two veterans competing for starting right tackle duties.

While there is still a long way to go, McDermott feels like the early favorite for the right tackle job. After filling in adequately for New England down the stretch last season, McDermott may have been the team’s best lineman in their first padded session Monday.

“I was just very excited to come back and just focus on working everyday. Just trying to do my job,” he said Tuesday. “Feels great to just be out there working every day.”

Beyond the veterans, New England also has two intriguing youngsters who have seen increased reps at tackle due to the limited depth. That includes 2022 seventh-round pick Andrew Stueber, who spent all of last season on the NFI list.

“He’s like 50 times further along than where he was last year,” Belichick explained. “He got hurt before we even got to rookie minicamp and basically missed the entire season, as you said, other than a few practices at the end of the year. He’s had a full offseason. He’s good to go; it’s good to have him out here.”

Despite barley even seeing the practice field throughout his rookie season, the 6-foot-6 tackle used his time behind the scenes to his advantage.

“He really missed a full year of football, but the reps and the training, he’s kind of rebuilt his body a little bit,” Belichick continued. “He’s definitely improved in that area, strength, overall conditioning, body composition, all that. He was a good football player at Michigan, and he’s gotten a lot of reps out here and he’s done well with them.

“It’s good to have him. We’ll see how he develops. It’s like having an extra draft choice.”

New England also added at the position in this year’s draft, as they selected Sidy Sow in the fourth-round. Despite spending the majority of his college career at guard, Sow has exclusively seen time at tackle throughout the spring and summer.

“Yeah, I think that’s where we’re going to start to work him, where we’ve been working him all the way through the spring. I think he’s made a lot of progress, and keep going,” Belichick said. “I just feel like that’s the right spot for us. That’s why we’re putting him there, but he played tackle in college his freshman year, then he played left tackle in the all-star game. So, he’s played a little bit of tackle.”

Entering the offseason, offensive tackle was perhaps New England’s biggest need on the entire roster. Through the first few days in July and August, questions marks still loom large at the position while the last two days of practice have shown just how quickly things could potentially go south.