After one day of full pads, the New England Patriots took things a bit lighter on Tuesday. Wearing shells for their sixth practice of training camp, the physicality was decreased quite a bit.

Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Day 6

Matthew Slater preaches patience: Six days into training camp, it is clear the Patriots are nowhere near where the hope to be once the regular season starts. As a consequence, the theme of right now, at least according to long-time team captain Matthew Slater, is “patience.”

“I think we’re a team that’s still building,” Slater told reporters following Tuesday’s session. “We got a long way to go to get to where we want to be and that process is going to take time. We’re improving. We’re coming together. But we have to continue to grow, and just keep our heads down and see where it gets us down the road.”

The Patriots, of course, have held only one practice in full pads yet. They will return to their full protective setup on Wednesday, but even that session is only a small step on the way.

Despite being this early in the process, however, Slater has already seen some positives from the team. One thing he likes in particular is the group’s humility.

“We understand that we’re not where we need to be, and that takes some humility,” he said. “The guys on this team are very coachable. They’re willing to work. They’re willing to take correction. They’re willing to humble themselves and work for a common goal. I think that goes a long way. I think pride as an athlete, or any profession you’re in, can be a road block.

“But for us, I think we got a very humble team that just puts its head down and comes to work every day and tries to get better. I think that will serve us well in the long run.”

O-line injuries put Atonio Mafi into the spotlight: The Patriots’ offensive line has had to deal with its fair share of personnel uncertainty early in camp. As a consequence, the team used a makeshift group to protect starting quarterback Mac Jones on Tuesday: from left to right, the first-team unit consisted of Riley Reiff, Atonio Mafi, David Andrews, Bill Murray and Conor McDermott.

Mafi’s presence in particular stands out. A fifth-round draft pick earlier this year, he replaced the injured Cole Strange at left guard. As things stand right now, he might very well play a valuable role as a key reserve along the interior this season.

“Another guy that, similar to Bill Murray, has only been playing offense for a short amount of time, converted defensive lineman,” said head coach Bill Belichick about him on Wednesday. “Obviously played a whole year at UCLA on offense, but in terms of long-term experience, he has less than a lot of other players. But he’s a smart kid, well coached at UCLA obviously with Chip [Kelly]. He’s doing fine.”

Mack Wilson makes his presence felt: After averaging 19.5 defensive snaps over his first 12 games of the 2022 season, the Patriots did not give Mack Wilson any playing time on that side of the ball down the stretch. The exact reason behind his apparent demotion is not known, but the team apparently still has high hopes for him.

Not only was he re-signed in unrestricted free agency, Wilson also has seen prominent opportunities as a linebacker so far in camp. Tuesday’s practice might have been his best one yet.

While a lot can and will change between now and the start of the regular season in early September, Wilson currently looks like a player competing not just for a roster spot but some regular playing time as well. He sure is making his presence felt on the second level of the Patriots defense.

“Mack is athletic,” said safety Adrian Phillips. “It’s crazy having a guy that is able to run like that, jump like that, has soft hands. When we traded for him last year, that’s what we were expecting to see. You can finally see him getting into his groove with the defense, understanding the defensive scheme a lot more. And he’s able to go out there and make checks and make plays, and add a little savvy to his game. It’s been showing off. Everything you see out there is him being confident and adding a little swag to his game.”

Fellow linebacker Jahlani Tavai also praised his performance on Tuesday.

“Mack is just a dawg,” he said. “I’m happy that he’s getting his opportunities right now, but he’s a dawg. He’s got his stuff he has to do, but he’s my dawg. So, I’m not surprised one bit.”

Bill Belichick won’t admit it, but there is no real quarterback competition: Bill Belichick was asked on Tuesday about recent comments that all of his players would be competing the job. Some in the media saw this as an opportunity to once again wonder whether or not that means the starting quarterback job is also up for grabs.

The full exchange went as follows:

Q: Yesterday on Sirius, you were talking about the quarterbacks, and you said that we’ll give them a chance to compete and see how that goes. Is that implying that the quarterback position is kind of open for a competition during camp? BB: Everybody is out here competing, all 90 guys. That’s what we’re all here for is to go out and compete. Q: So Mac Jones isn’t necessarily your Day 1 starter? BB: Everybody is out here competing. Everybody is out here competing, that’s what everybody is doing. Q: We asked Mac the other day about his relationship, is it good with you, and he said I think so. Just curious, what’s your characterization of your relationship? BB: I think my relationship is good with every player. Q: Including Mac? BB: Yeah, of course. I talk to him every day. Q: I know he was an offseason award winner. Have you seen a lot from him this offseason? BB: Yeah, he had a good offseason, really good. That’s why he was recognized. On and off the field, participation, production, yeah.

Mac Jones’ standing with the Patriots has been the subject of considerable speculation during the offseason. While there are legitimate questions about his long-term job security coming off a disappointing sophomore campaign, spring practices and the first six days of training camp have made quite clear who is New England’s QB1.

Jones has played exclusively with the starters, and is clearly the team’s top option at the position. So, if there really is a true competition, the team is doing its best to hide it.

Slimmed down Hunter Henry ready to become a key piece of the offense: Hunter Henry was another player who had a hard time in 2022. Coming off offseason surgery, he was unable to build on his promising first season in the system.

Now fully healthy and playing with a real offensive coordinator — Bill O’Brien replaced stand-in options Matt Patricia and Joe Judge this offseason — he appears to be on his way to bounce back. His production early in camp certainly suggests as much.

What has also helped him, is getting his weight down compared to previous years. The Patriots had him listed as 258 pounds, but he said he would be in the “upper 240s, low 250s” now.

“I’m a lot lighter in a lot of ways than I was probably, like, two or three years ago, which is honestly, a good thing,” he said. “But, I’m still strong. So, that’s been nice. Just the weight I’m carrying has been nice. I feel like I’m moving good. ...

“I was a little bigger, probably holding a little bit more weight than I should have. Probably my fifth year in the league, coming out of my fifth year at least, and kind of dropped some pounds that year. I think it’s just been steady the last two, three years — kind of holding a similar weight in the upper 240s, low 250s, which is kind of a good weight that I like playing at.”

