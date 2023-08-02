Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Mac Jones, Patriots offense have their best practice yet

The New England Patriots were back in pads for Wednesday’s training camp session and it was the offense that delivered the punch this time around. Working through several 11-on-11 drills in and outside of the red area, Mac Jones and the offense had their best session of the summer.

Here’s what went down.

Attendance

Absent: OG Cole Strange, LB Terez Hall, WR Ty Montgomery, OG Michael Onwenu (PUP), DB Cody Davis (PUP), OT Calvin Anderson (NFI)

Red non-contact jersey: LB Marte Mapu

Limited: OT Trent Brown, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, LB Matthew Judon, DB Brad Hawkins, WR Tyquan Thornton, OG Chasen Hines, WR Ed Lee

It was a busy day on the lower conditioning field for several Patriots, including the trio of Brown, Stevenson, and Judon. Brown and Stevenson were in full pads before departing while it continues to appear New England is limiting their workload. Judon’s pads, however, stayed in the locker room.

Additionally, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was limited for the first time this spring. Brad Hawkins and Chasen Hines rounded out the group after being banged up in Monday’s practice.

Injured: DL DaMarcus Mitchell, DB Jalen Mills

Mitchell spent time early in practice with the athletic trainers before departing. It did not appear to be anything serious. As for Mills, he looked to be in pain holding his left hip area after the final play in a full-contact goal line drill. Something to monitor prior to Thursday’s practice.

Takeaways

Mac’s big day: It was an extremely efficient day for quarterback Mac Jones, even as he began to push the ball downfield more. Jones was sharp underneath to begin practice, then strung together three strong competitions in 11s where he hit Hunter Henry twice (stick, out) before connecting with JuJu Smith-Schuster with pressure around his feet. Once the ball moved into the red area, Jones wasted no time lobbing one up to DeVante Parker, who went up over Christian Gonzalez for a score.

It was Jones’ best day of the summer and he showed it with multiple celebrations — something that was virtually nonexistent at this time last year.

Offensive success: Beyond Mac Jones, it was a strong day for the rest of New England’s offense and quarterbacks as well as Bill O’Brien’s unit continues taking shape. In full field work, New England got several receivers open out of bunch alignments leading to receptions for Mike Gesicki and Kayshon Boutte from Mac Jones. Down inside the red zone, a switch release led to a wide open JuJu Smith-Schuster who Jones hit for a toe-tapping touchdown.

Goal line: While New England’s offense had its best day of the summer, it didn't end practice on the highest of notes. Back on the 2-yard line in a full-contact goal-line drill, it took four tries to punch the ball in. A play-action pass from Jones first fell incomplete followed by two stuffed runs with Kevin Harris carrying the rock. Finally, Pierre Strong Jr. found pay dirt on his first attempt.

OL vs. DL: With pads on, we got our first look at offensive vs. defensive line 1-on-1s. Rookie Keion White stole the show, as he easily beat Conor McDermott on a quick inside move. With the tackle battle in full force, Riley Reiff was 2-0 in his reps against Mack Wilson and Deatrich Wise Jr. Guard Bill Murray had a rough outing losing two reps to Christian Barmore and Daniel Ekuale.

Skill Players vs. DBs: While the linemen battled in the trenches, the skill players got their first individual matchups against the DBs on the other field. The rookie receivers perhaps stole the show, as Demario Douglas hauled in an impressive catch over Marcus Jones and then beat Shaun Wade. Kayshon Boutte also won both of his 1-on-1s against Christian Gonzalez and Jonathan Jones. Other highlights included a pair of wins by Kendrick Bourne, while DeVante Parker also bested Gonzalez to conclude the session.

Changing of the Guards: With Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu still sidelined, New England’s interior reserves remained busy Wednesday. However, yesterday’s duo of Atonio Mafi and Bill Murray lasted just two plays, as Mafi switched sides and Kody Russey was plugged into action on David Andrews’ left hip.

Kicking Battle: After rookie Chad Ryland has handled kicking duties in the last two kicking sessions, New England turned it back over to Nick Folk on Wednesday. Folk was a perfect 5-for-5 before the last attempt came up short from what appeared to be in the 45-48 yard range. Distance may be the biggest concern for the 38-year-old Folk, something Ryland has shown plenty of.

Other notes:

Christian Barmore was a tough man to stop throughout the day. He was in the backfield plenty during team drills, but David Andrews did have a decisive victory over the pass rusher in 1-on-1s.

A busy day for rookie Marte Mapu, who continues to be used all over the defense. He had a strong rep in 1-on-1s, then later showed up in team drills recording a would-be run stuff and a pass deflection in the flat.

Tight end Matt Sokol continues to string impressive days together, specifically making an impact in the blocking department.

New England continued to rotate outside cornerbacks opposite of Christian Gonzalez, which led to increased reps for Jack Jones today.

Besides winning both of his 1-on-1 reps, Kayshon Boutte also hauled in a pass along the left sideline from Mac Jones. It was a productive day for the rookie, who acknowledged he was feeling more comfortable now after a slow start.

The Patriots will return to the practice fields on Thursday for Day 8 of training camp. The session is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. ET, with gates set to open at 8:30.