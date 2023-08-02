Patriots’ rookie specialists duo impresses in the early stages of training camp

If there was a competition among New England Patriots players to be the first one on the practice fields every morning, rookies Chad Ryland and Bryce Baringer would be leading the race.

While the rookie kicker-punter tandem are often seen together on the field, they can be found together off the field just as much.

“We’re roommates in the hotel together as well,” Baringer said. “So we’re always talking, just bouncing ideas off one another. We have a very similar routine. Obviously he has some things that he does. I have some things that I do unique to us. But at the end of the day when you have someone who you’ve known for a while, going through the same kind of process, it’s nice to just have a shoulder to lean on.”

New England made the kicker-punter tandem the first duo to be selected in the same draft since 2000, when the Raiders picked Sebastian Janikowski and Shane Lechler. Through the early stages of training camp, it looks like a wise investment.

Ryland’s leg strength has been apparent during his opportunities, despite ending his session on Tuesday by pushing a kick wide left. The rookie has not yet had a chance to rebound, as veteran Nick Folk handled the kicking period of practice on Wednesday.

“We just go out there and compete and give our best each day,” Ryland said. “They have it scheduled for who kicks on what day and we go out there and make the most of our reps. We’re both trying to help the team win the best way we can.”

As for Baringer, it’s clear how he departed Michigan State as the all-time Big Ten leader in yards per attempt (46). Punting during team drills on Monday, the rookie had five separate punts that clocked a five-plus second hang time — also forcing two muffs in the process.

And while the punting may be the main attraction, Baringer has also been the primary holder for both kickers throughout the summer.

“I take a lot of pride in [holding],” he said. “Like a golfer I try to be the caddy for the kicker. We kind of bounce ideas off one another whether it’s a type of hold with the wind or their sight lines, anything like that. I try to do my third of the operation to really make sure we score and I work on it all the time.”

The early success has likely put both Ryland and Baringer on the inside track toward a roster spot, but there is a long way to go in position battles with veterans Nick Folk and Corliss Waitman. Despite the competition, the veterans have been helpful acclimating the rookies to life in the NFL.

“Honestly all the vets have been awesome to be around,” Ryland said. “A guy like Matt Slater, Folk, those guys’ careers have been phenomenal. Any nuggets of wisdom and anything I can get from them I’m always willingly to take in.”

“Nick’s been great. All the vets on the team have been awesome,” Baringer added. “[Corliss and I have] been very cordial. Corliss is an awesome guy. He and I just kind of come out here and work and have fun, but he’s a great guy.”

The rookies next big opportunity to gain even more ground in their respective competitions may come on Friday night, as the Patriots move inside Gillette Stadium for a nighttime practice — a session that usually features a heavy dosage of the kicking game.

“That’ll be a fun one,” Ryland said. “It’ll be our first practice in there, so I’m excited to get in there and get some balls up in the air.”