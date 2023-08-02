6 performances of note from the Patriots’ seventh training camp practice

After wearing only shells the previous day, the New England Patriots put on full pads again for Wednesday’s seventh training camp practice. With the different attire came an increase in physicality and competition — including the first sets of 1-on-1s along the line of scrimmage and in the passing game.

With that said, here are the players who caught our eyes during the two-hour session.

QB Mac Jones: The Patriots’ starting quarterback had his best day of training camp so far. Completing 13 of 15 pass attempts in 11-on-11s, he looked comfortable running the operation and spread the ball around well — he hit eight different pass catchers on the day. His favorite target was JuJu Smith-Schuster, who caught three passes including a touchdown in the back of the end zone. That score was notable because it saw Jones call an audible at the line of scrimmage, showing his control of the Bill O’Brien-led offense.

WR Demario Douglas: Another day, another strong performance from the Patriots’ sixth-round draft pick. Douglas won both of his 1-on-1 reps, making an impressive reception against Marcus Jones and later also beating Shaun Wade. In addition, he had a reception from backup quarterback Bailey Zappe in team drills and also carried the ball once on an end-around. He also continued to see work as a kick returner.

WR Kayshon Boutte: The Patriots’ other sixth-round wide receiver also had a good day. In fact, it was his best all summer. Boutte also won both of his 1-on-1s, beating none other than projected starting cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Jonathan Jones. He also was on the receiving end of one of Mac Jones’ completions during 11-on-11s — the first time all summer the starting QB found him in such a setting.

DE Keion White: Another Patriots rookie looked good on Wednesday: second-rounder Keion White, who might have had the best 1-on-1 pass rush rep of the day. Lining up opposite right tackle Conor McDermott, he used an inside move to get past him and into the simulated backfield. White also registered a would-be sack against Bailey Zappe later in practice.

G Bill Murray: Murray has served as starting right guard Michael Onwenu’s primary replacement throughout training camp, but Wednesday was not his best. He lost both of his pass protection 1-on-1s, getting beaten by Christian Barmore and Daniel Ekuale. Later, he lost his spot along the starting offensive line to rookie Atonio Mafi and spent most of the session with the second-stringers.

CB Christian Gonzalez: Gonzalez has had an impressive first NFL training camp, but Wednesday presented a learning opportunity for him. He did give up some catches, after all, both in 1-on-1s and team drills. Fellow rookie Kayshon Boutte beat him in individual drills, and he also lost twice to DeVante Parker — once in 1-on-1s, and later also in 11-on-11s when the veteran wideout beat him to the spot for an 18-yard back-shoulder touchdown.

Other players worth pointing out are wideouts Parker and Kendrick Bourne, offensive tackle Riley Reiff, and backup quarterback Bailey Zappe. Parker had the aforementioned success against Christian Gonzalez; Bourne went 2-0 against cornerback Jack Jones and also caught a Mac Jones pass in 11-on-11s; Reiff won both of his 1-on-1 reps by beating Deatrich Wise Jr. and Mack Wilson; Zappe went 11-for-13 in full team drills.

The Patriots’ fifth practice in a row and eighth overall will take place on Thursday morning at 9:45 a.m. ET. Doors are once again set to open at 8:30.