‘Open, honest communication’ a key ingredient to the Mac Jones-Bill O’Brien relationship

Ending the Matt Patricia/Joe Judge experiment after just one season, the New England Patriots were in dire need for some help atop their offensive coaching staff. They found it in a familiar face, re-hiring former coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill O’Brien to fill the same two roles this time around.

O’Brien, who already was with the Patriots from 2007 to 2011, has a pretty big task ahead of him. Not only was he brought aboard to fix an offense that struggled mightily throughout the 2022 season, he has to get quarterback Mac Jones back on track as well.

One week into training camp, it seems the O’Brien effect is in full swing.

The offensive operation as a whole is looking a lot smoother and, frankly, more competent than it did last year at this point in time. Jones, meanwhile, is seemingly gaining confidence within the new system on a daily basis. Needless to say, the former first-round draft pick is feeling good about where he and his new coach stand.

“He’s done a great job,” Jones told Tom Pelissero and Scott Pioli of NFL+ on Wednesday. “I think, obviously, first things first, he’s had a lot of different roles in the NFL — head coach, he’s managed teams, managed people, managed coaches. So, he’s done it all. Obviously was at Alabama and did a great job there.”

On Wednesday, Jones and the O’Brien-led offense looked the best they had all summer. Behind the quarterback completing 13 of his 15 pass attempts, the first-team unit moved the ball efficiently in 11-on-11s and appeared to build some rhythm. The day also saw some encouraging performances in 1-on-1s

Of course, it was only one practice. Some of the early signs from the Patriots offense have been quite promising, however — something that also appears to be true for the relationship between Mac Jones and Bill O’Brien.

“He definitely is the same guy every day,” Jones said about working with the 53-year-old. “He’s super competitive, and I feel like he’s done a great job communicating. That’s been the number one thing for us: open, honest communication. From there, you just correct the things that you need to be better at.”