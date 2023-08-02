Patriots waive undrafted Rhode Island receiver Ed Lee

The New England Patriots will move further into training camp without a local product.

The organization officially waived former University of Rhode Island wide receiver Ed Lee on Wednesday, opening a spot on the 90-man roster, as first reported by WPRI 12’s Sam Knox.

Lee, 24, had signed as an undrafted free agent in June after participating in rookie minicamp on a tryout basis in May. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound redshirt senior finished his Rams career with 86 receptions for 1,263 yards and eight touchdowns.

Second-team All-CAA honors were earned out wide during Lee’s final collegiate season, which saw him lead the conference with 908 receiving yards and start all 11 games. He also earned third-team All-CAA honors on special teams last fall with 158 yards through 14 punt returns, including a long of 30.

Lee, who grew up a Patriots fan and played high school football in Washington, D.C, was among the team’s limited during Wednesday’s practice.

Receiver movement had arrived the previous afternoon for New England, with Jalen Hurd placed on the retired list and Thyrick Pitts claimed off waivers from the Chicago Bears.