‘Great kid, great teammate,’ Patriots players say about Isaiah Bolden

The New England Patriots’ preseason game against the Green Bay Packers was called early in the fourth quarter after cornerback Isaiah Bolden had to be carted off the field.

Following the game, which officially ended 21-17 in the Patriots’ favor, his teammates addressed the situation. They also wasted no time to speak highly of the rookie and what he has brought to the club since his arrival.

“He’s a great teammate,” said wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. “He’s one of those guys who comes to work every day and just works. He always has a smile on his face. Puts on a good show. A lot of times, he’s up there telling jokes. He’s always making everyone laugh. He has a high spirit and good energy. Nothing but prayers for him and his family. ...

“He’s a great dude. Going against him in practice and seeing him have success in games, go out there and do what he does — rocking the same number as me, No. 7. He’s a great kid.”

Fellow wideout Kendrick Bourne and defensive back Jalen Mills echoed those remarks.

“He’s a great kid,” said Bourne. “Young guy, coming in working. Working hard. Listening. Doing what he’s supposed to do. Made a lot of improvements. We go against him as a DB, and I had a good relationship with him. He’s a funny guy — we have a good connection together.”

“A great rookie. A goofy rookie. Always joking, but when it’s time to work, he comes in with his hard hat on and asks a lot of questions,” added Mills. “It’s what you want to see from young guys in this league. Coming in asking questions. Going out on the practice field and practicing hard. Earning the trust of not only the coaching staff but the players next to him. He’s a good rookie.”

Bolden originally joined the Patriots as a seventh-round selection earlier this year. Before making the jump to the NFL, he spent his college career at Florida State and Jackson State.

Bolden appeared in 14 games over two years as a Seminole before entering the transfer portal in 2020. Over his subsequent three seasons as a Tiger, he appeared in 26 games and developed into a starting cornerback and prolific return man — one who led the entire FCS in kick return average in 2021 (36.9 yards/runback).

Despite his productivity, Bolden had to wait until the 245th overall selection to hear his name called in the draft. When he did, he became the first and only HBCU player selected this year.

His background gave him a special connection with Patriots team captain Matthew Slater, whose parents both attended Jackson State.

“He’s been a joy to be around,” Slater said about Bolden. “He’s a young man with a lot of talent, but he’s a young man that’s always got a smile on his face, is always positive, is always bringing great energy and great effort to practice. And he’s been like a sponge. We’ve asked him to do a lot for our football team, and he’s been eager and excited to do it.

“Obviously, I’m biased — he’s a JSU Tiger — so I love having an HBCU guy here, especially one that went to my parents’ school. But he’s been great. All the guys love him. He’s fit into our locker room seamlessly. It’s been great.”

The NFL is not the only new adventure Bolden embarked upon this year. He also became the father of a daughter earlier this offseason.