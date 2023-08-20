Isaiah Bolden injury serves as a ‘reminder of the fragility of life’ for the Patriots

On paper, the New England Patriots’ preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night ended with a victory. However, the mood at Lambeau Field was not a celebratory one on either side after the 21-17 contest.

Early in the fourth quarter, Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden remained on the ground following a collision with teammate Calvin Munson. The seventh-round rookie eventually had to be carted off the field on a stretcher and transferred to a local hospital.

Naturally, a somber mood hang over the Patriots’ postgame media availability — one of hope and prayer, and one of reflection.

“It’s a reminder of the fragility of life,” said Matthew Slater after the game. “It’s not something that we spend a lot of time thinking about, but the reality is all of us have to wrestle with that at some point in time, every person that has ever walked the face of this earth. I think it’s unfortunate that it happens in this context, in this setting, because this is meant to be a joyful celebratory experience — we’re playing a game, we’re doing what we love, we’re entertaining people, people getting enjoyment out of our game.

“But it’s a reminder that things can turn on a dime. It’s something that you have to put out of your head as a player, because you can’t go out there with fear and hesitation. But, the reality is, things happen in life and certainly things happen in football all the time.”

The Patriots’ longest-tenured player and a long-time team captain, Slater was part of a discussion with the teams’ head coaches and referee John Hussey about how to proceed after Bolden’s injury. The game was eventually suspended.

Slater, the spiritual leader of the Patriots locker room, later addressed his teammates. He would not give full insight into his remarks afterwards, but did sum up his message of gratitude and perspective.

“A lot of times all of us, regardless of the profession, think that we’re supposed to go about our day and things are just supposed to happen the way they’re supposed to happen, and we’re supposed to come back home and go do it again the next day,” he said.

“I think, it’s easy to take things for granted. It’s easy to assume a certain outcome. I think we all need to realize how blessed we are, and we need to live our lives with a lot of gratitude — realizing that we’re very blessed. Certainly all the guys in that locker room, regardless of what their status is on this football team, they’re very blessed. Tonight is a reminder of that, and hope that’s something we never take for granted.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also agreed that Bolden’s injury is putting things into perspective.

“It does,” he said. “We’re all very fortunate.”

A seventh-round draft pick by the Patriots earlier this year, Bolden had seen regular action on defense and special teams over the course of training camp. He was attempting a tackle from behind when he collided with his teammate Munson.

For fellow defensive back Jalen Mills, accidents like this one are an unfortunate part of the nature of the game.

“It’s the reality of the sport that we play,” Mills said, as transcribed by Christopher Price of the Boston Globe. “It’s one of those rare things that you just see here and there throughout the league and unfortunately to us to today, our teammate today. It happened to a great young player. But our prayers are with him. The doctors said he was moving and everything like that. We’ll just keep praying for him and hope it all goes well.”

Per a team statement released later on Saturday night, Bolden “had feeling in all his extremities” but was taken to hospital to undergo further examination. The Patriots are expected to provide another update on Sunday morning.