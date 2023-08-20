Patriots vs. Packers: Fan Notes from the Preseason

Week 2 in the books, the starters got some time, and the Patriots walked away from Lambeau with a win. However, the biggest concern of every team’s preseason - remain injury free - remains very much at the forefront of our collective minds this morning as we all continue to root for Isaiah Bolden’s recovery. A helmet-to-helmet hit left Bolden unconscious and he was carted off the field early in the 4th quarter, and while there’s plenty of reason for optimism surrounding his recovery, it’s just something you never, ever want to see.

Like last night’s game, I’m going to cut today’s Fan Notes short; we all have more important things to think about. But what great news to wake up to this morning, knowing that Bolden was released and is currently traveling home with the team.

Other than the obvious, plenty of positives to take away from this one. Compared to the Texans game, what we saw from the offensive line was getting the hell out of Economy and moving all the way up to Economy Plus four whole rows closer to the front of the plane, and all for the bargain basement price of $97. We saw a lot of shuffling between seasoned starters, mid-round rookies, and free agents as New England tried a number of combinations. My thought is that Adrian Klemm is still experimenting with who he wants out there, and the hope is that once he has his guys, a lot of things will fall into place. But let’s call a spade a spade here; there was for sure an improvement from Week 1, but I ain’t feeling overly settled just yet.

The good news is that the Patriots starting offense was able to make positive, chunk yard plays even with defenders making their way into the backfield quickly. Kendrick Bourne gets my offensive game ball for the receivers room, as he seemed to show a command over the middle and found soft spots in the completely ungameplanned zone that Green Bay showed. I still won’t be Lawyer Milloy level shocked if Bourne isn’t on the roster come September, but the way some of these guys are playing, I also won’t be shocked if New England decides to keep six wideouts.

And one of those six is all but guaranteed to be Demario Douglas at this point. He lined up with the ones and caught both passes thrown his way. So those of you high on him, congrats. Just remember that we’ve all been down this road before many, many times.

And that’s not even mentioning Boutte, whose touchdown saw a great adjustment and what looked like an inside to outside leverage route before the Seam-Flat opened up in the middle of the field. Almost everyone in that group is making the most of the reps their given.

Except for Tre Nixon, who caught none of the three passes thrown his way and left with a shoulder injury. There goes the last of the Ernie Adams era.

Last receiver I need to mention is the unquestioned contender for QB1, Malik Cunningham, who lined up exclusively as a wideout. And while he didn’t register a catch, he had a decent day as a blocker and clearly knows how to run a route. Zero clue what his fate will be come September.

But seriously folks...Mac Jones is the guy in 2023. We can all stop now. I liked what I saw out of Bailey Zappe and the command he has of the offense, but if you’re looking for chemistry and an understanding of the field, it was pretty damn obvious to me who sees the receivers better. The strip sack wasn’t on Jones, and when you have five guys blocking four and one still gets through, that’s an o-line communication issue. The real plus about Zappe is that the Patriots may need him before too long if the line can’t get its act together.

If there’s a more perfect “welcome to the NFL” learning experience than having perfect coverage, deflecting the pass, generating a pick, and having it all called back due to a nonsense DPI call, I’d like to hear what it is. Christian Gonzalez has officially arrived.

My runaway MVP of the preseason thus far is Bryce Barringer, who flipped the field more than a few times last night. Punting and kicking are probably the only two things that are drawn up exactly the same whether it’s August or February, and New England seems to have their guy.

Not looking good for Kevin Harris, who was given ample opportunities to establish himself last night. His 10 carries netted all of 31 yards. Granted, it was with an offensive line that is for sure offensive and not really a line, but still.

That remains my biggest question when it comes to what we’ll see from Ezekiel Elliott in 2023. Dallas had All-Pro linemen for the bulk of Zeke’s career. Now, not so much.

I still haven’t figured out how I’m going to start my campaign for Elliott’s nickname to be Zeke the Plumber....but I still have some time. Maybe something about flushing through holes and effectively manipulating a clogged line. I just hope it doesn’t end up sticking because every time he takes the field, the offense ends up crapping the bed.

I’m not at all worried about this defense, and nothing I saw last night changed that opinion for me in the slightest. Jalen Ramsey seems locked in at safety, we’re seeing a lot of depth up front, and New England has enough pieces at linebacker where they should be able to present a number of looks.

Enjoy these last few weeks of multiple players all wearing the same number and playing everyone’s favorite August game, “Who The Hell is That Guy?” The regular season will be here before we know it.

Good for the Patriots and Packers punting on the 4th quarter following the Bolden injury. There’s just no reason for these games whatsoever at the end of the day. And good for Packers fans for not only selling out Lambeau Field for a game in August, but handling the whole thing with the kind of class you’d expect from the folks out in Green Bay. I just hope that we’ve all just witnessed the last game that gets called short this year.

No practices with Tennessee, and a “short week” before heading down to close things out where I’m hoping the focus remains on shoring up the line, finalizing those last few roster spots, and keeping everyone healthy.

Also hope to see Isaiah Bolden back on the field really, really soon.