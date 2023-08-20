This version of our Sunday Patriots Notes, and indeed our entire postgame coverage today, is looking different than usual. With New England Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden getting carted off the field against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night, and the game suspended as a result, we made the decision to keep the football talk to a minimum.

Bolden has since been released from the hospital and made the trip back to New England alongside his teammates. Meanwhile, joint practices with the Tennessee Titans have been canceled and the Patriots will instead practice in Foxborough this coming week.

We will bring you coverage of those sessions as always, and go back to analysis from Patriots-Packers on Monday. For now, however, a two-way version of this week’s Sunday Patriots Notes.

Matthew Slater shows why he is the Patriots’ heart and soul: Before the decision was announced that the game between New England and Green Bay had been suspended in light of Isaiah Bolden’s injury, four men gathered to discuss the matter. The two head coaches — the Patriots’ Bill Belichick and the Packers’ Matt LaFleur — as well as referee John Hussey were among them, as was one player: Matthew Slater.

The fact that Slater was part of this group should not have come as a surprise. He is a long-time team captain for the Patriots and was the team’s former representative at the NFLPA; he has won the prestigious Bart Starr Award; he is one of the most respected and experienced players in the league.

And still, his presence was noteworthy. Among more than 150 players on the field from both sides, he was the one trusted to be part of this process.

For Slater himself, it was business as usual. In essence, he simply did what he has done for a decade now, and especially since Tom Brady’s departure in 2020: lead his men.

However, his leadership rarely has been more important than Saturday night. Emotions, naturally, ran high after Bolden was carted off the field; Slater, meanwhile, provided a steady aura and served as a guide for his teammates during one of the most difficult moments imaginable — both in the immediate aftermath and later in the locker room.

At age 37, his career will be coming to an end sooner rather than later. And while Slater has said that he would be open to remaining with the organization in some capacity beyond his eventual retirement as a player, the shoes he will leave to be filled inside the locker room will be enormous.

Saturday night was just more proof of that.

The Bolden injury brought back memories of Damar Hamlin: The NFL suspending games is a rarity, but it has now happened twice within the last nine weeks of regular season, postseason, and preseason play. The last came in January, when a Buffalo Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals was called off after Bills defender Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field.

There are plenty of differences between Hamlin’s situation and Isaiah Bolden’s, but the scenes looked eerily similar: players watching a teammate of theirs motionless on the ground getting medical attention after what appeared to be a routine play.

“Just a bad reminder of what happened to Damar, honestly,” said Patriots cornerback Kendrick Bourne after the game (via Christopher Price of the Boston Globe). “That’s just what it kind of brings back. We talked about having gratitude whenever you walk off the field healthy. We’re praying for Isaiah, and hoping he’s OK. But it was a bad reminder of what we went through in the NFL last year with Damar.”

Packers quarterback Jordan Love also was reminded of Hamlin.

“You never want to see that happen,” he said. “Going back to last year, with the Damar Hamlin incident, it’s a scary incident that you never want to see happen. Everyone’s just scared after that, I feel like.”

Hamlin has since recovered from his on-field collapse and is back to playing for the Bills. The hope is that Bolden will recover in a similar fashion.

Medical protocols worked quickly and efficiently: While a lot of the spotlight falls onto the teams involved in an incident such as this one, it is easy to overlook the important role of the protocols put into place to ensure player safety and the medical support staff operating within them. They had to perform under high pressure on Saturday night, and make decisions based on the information that presented itself.

Granted, they are seasoned professionals and experienced in dealing with injuries of all kind. That does not make their jobs any easier, though, and also should not prevent a collective tip of the cap.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel reacts to canceling joint practices: As noted above, New England decided to call off its joint training camp practices with the Titans this coming week. The Patriots were originally scheduled to fly from Green Bay to Tennessee on Sunday, but instead made the decision to head back home to their families.

For Titans head coach and long-time Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel, there are no hard feelings about the cancellation.

“They communicated with us last night, and we wish Bolden well, obviously, that there’s a recovery,” he said on Sunday. “We understand what can happen in this game unfortunately, and so the Patriots are going to focus on them, and making sure they are doing what they need to do to get ready for their season. We would have loved to work with them, but obviously understand things come up and we’re always able to adjust and adapt.”

Let this Matthew Judon statement stand for itself:

With these few add-ons to the Isaiah Bolden situation out of the way, let’s turn to a truncated version of our regular Sunday Notes format.

Matthew Slater is now the longest-tenured Big 4 athlete in town: Long-time Boston Bruins center David Krejčí announced his retirement last week, becoming the latest legendary Bruin to hang up his skates this summer after Patrice Bergeron. Krejčí and Bergeron both ending their active careers has also shaken up the list of longest-tenured athletes among the big four sports in the Boston area — a list that is now being led by Matthew Slater.

The potential future Hall of Famer arrived in New England as a fifth-round selection in the 2008 draft, and has since appeared in a combined 248 regular season and playoff games for the team. A three-time Super Bowl champion, he is set to add to this number this coming season.

Behind Slater, two other Bruins are on that list compiled by our friend Alex Barth from 98.5 The Sports Hub: Brad Marchand and David Pastrňák. The next spots belong to the Patriots again, with long snapper Joe Cardona and center David Andrews both arriving during the 2015 offseason, and cornerback Jonathan Jones joining them one year later.

Troy Brown is not a fan of separation statistics: During a media conference call on Friday, Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown was asked about DeVante Parker and his ability to create separation. The veteran wideout, after all, had ranked dead last in the NFL with just 1.7 yards of average space created.

Needless to say, Brown — himself a successful former wide receiver — is not a fan of that measurement.

“I didn’t know there was a stat in the league that kept track of separation, so I don’t really understand that part of it,” he said. “When I came into the league it was two things: get open and catch the ball. That’s all that really matters to me. If you can do those things, I don’t really keep up with the rest of it.”

Parker’s game, of course, is not built on creating space: he is one of the better contested catch receivers in the league, and has proven himself more than capable of coming down with the ball when given a chance.

James White gives his thoughts on the Ezekiel Elliott addition: Former Patriots running back James White appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio last week to give his opinion on his ex-club signing veteran Ezekiel Elliott in free agency. White, who also mentioned the praise Bill Belichick had regularly showered Elliott with while he was still with the Dallas Cowboys, sees him as a complementary piece to Rhamondre Stevenson.

“Rhamondre Stevenson is going to be the lead guy, the bell cow guy,” White said. “Zeke is a proven veteran. He may not have the 1,500-1,600 rushing yards like his first few years in the league with that Dallas offensive line, but he can still be a very productive back. He’s great in the red zone. So, I’m sure they’ll use him in the running game there. He’s great on third down and picking up blitzes, so I think he’ll have a huge impact when it comes to that. I just think it adds depth to the running back room.

“Rhamondre Stevenson kind of wore down a little bit towards the back half of last season. I know he probably wasn’t expecting to play as many snaps as he did once Damien Harris went down for a good portion of the season. He was playing 80 to 90 percent of the snaps, first, second, and third down, so it will be huge to have that one-two punch and spell a guy without having that drop-off.”

One of the most productive running backs of his generation, Elliott joined the Patriots on a one-year, $3 million contract last week. He was with the team in Green Bay and participated in joint practices, but did not take the field during the preseason matchup between the two clubs.

Ezekiel Elliott’s former head coach is not looking forward to meeting him this year: Before signing with the Patriots, Elliott had remained on the open market for five months. Now that the has found a new home, his former club — the Dallas Cowboys — also shared its thoughts on the matter.

“I’m very excited for Zeke, a great opportunity,” said head coach Mike McCarthy, via the Dallas Morning News. “He’ll do great up there.”

McCarthy and the Cowboys will host Elliott and the Patriots later this season. The two teams are scheduled to square off in Week 3, on Oct. 1. For the coach, meeting his former player — at least from an Xs and Os perspective — is not a particularly attractive outlook.

“I’m not looking forward to it,” McCarthy said.

Setting up the week ahead: As noted above, the Patriots were originally scheduled to spend their week in Nashville but will instead stay in New England. They will practice on Tuesday and Wednesday at Gillette Stadium, with neither session being open to the general public, before making the trip to Tennessee on Thursday. They will then take on the Titans in both teams’ preseason finale on Friday, Aug. 25, at 8:15 p.m. ET.