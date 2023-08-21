Patriots 53-man roster projection: How many wide receivers will make the team?

I want to start here by wishing rookie corner Isaiah Bolden well after he was removed from the field on a stretcher following a hit to the head, ending the game prematurely. That was a scary moment, and I hope he has a full and speedy recovery. Now to the football.

The roster went through some shakeups this past week, with the New England Patriots releasing a quartet of players expected to make their biggest impacts in the kicking game. Jourdan Heilig, DaMarcus Mitchell, Olakunle Fatukasi, and Tucker Addington all saw their times in Foxborough end, for now.

This week also saw the addition of three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliot at running back. Elliot is an exciting name to have in New England, and he could be an impact player if he can regain a glimmer of his former ability.

Here’s a look at what the roster could look like with about 110 minutes of preseason football and a pair of physical joint practices with the Green Bay Packers in the rear-view mirror.

Quarterback (2)

In: Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe

Out: Trace McSorley, Malik Cunningham

Mac Jones looked calm, cool, and collected in his first appearance under offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. He sensed pressure, moved around in the pocket, and delivered the ball on time. Bailey Zappe also looked fine in relief, and he should be a good backup to Jones this season.

After playing snaps at quarterback with the first-team offense in joint practices against the Packers, Cunningham didn’t get any looks in a shortened preseason game. I like his upside and his versatility, but it’s hard to argue Cunningham is ready for the NFL at any of the positions he plays. Perhaps he could latch on with some special packages, but I think the most likely outcome here is that he sneaks through to the practice squad and sticks around Foxboro.

Running Back (4)

In: Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliot, Ty Montgomery II, Kevin Harris

Out: J.J. Taylor, Pierre Strong Jr., C.J. Marable

After taking visits from a number of veteran backs, the Patriots finally picked the one they liked most. Ezekiel Elliot was added to the roster this week and jumped into the fray immediately. He projects as the top backup behind Rhamondre Stevenson and adds short-yardage and pass-blocking abilities. That puts the pressure on a pair of young backs and an injured veteran.

With Ty Montgomery’s injury considered “day-to-day,” I’ll assume he heals by opening day which keeps him around. That leaves, Kevin Harris, J.J. Taylor, and Pierre Strong fighting for a single roster spot. Harris and Taylor both flashed against Green Bay while Strong was out with an injury, and I’ll give the edge to the youngster because Taylor should have no issues hanging around the practice squad. This is still very much an open competition, though, with Montgomery, Harris, Strong, and Taylor fighting for one to three roster spots.

Tight End (2)

In: Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki

Out: Matt Sokol, Anthony Firkser, Scotty Washington, Johnny Lumpkin

With Mike Gesicki banged up, I went into Saturday night hoping one of Matt Sokol or Anthony Firkser would impress me enough to take that third tight end spot. Neither did, and both should pass waivers and make it to the practice squad should the team want to keep them around. I expect that to be the case with Bill Belichick calling up one of them when needed.

Wide Receiver (6)

In: DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte

Out: Tre Nixon, Thyrick Pitts

Kayshon Boutte’s touchdown at Lambeau may have earned him a spot on the roster. The rookie looked explosive after the catch and seemed to get open frequently this week in joint practices. He rounds out a receiving corps that looked good with heavy motion and RPO usage against the Packers.

Tyquan Thornton is the name to watch here with the second-year player injured after a hard landing on a big catch on Thursday. Depending on the severity of that injury, Thornton could make the initial 53-man roster and then immediately get placed on injured reserve to make room for another player.

Offensive Line (9)

In: Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Michael Onwenu, Riley Reiff, Conor McDermott, Jake Andrews, Sidy Sow, Atonio Mafi

Out: Andrew Stueber, James Ferentz, Bill Murray, Kody Russey, Chasen Hines, Micah Vanterpool

NFI: Calvin Anderson

New England’s offensive line looked slightly better against the Packers than it did against the Houston Texans. The Patriots were rolling with Trent Brown at left tackle, Atonio Mafi at left guard, David Andrews at center, Riley Reiff at right guard, and Sidy Sow at right tackle with left guard Cole Strange out and right guard Michael Onwenu on the physically unable to perform list.

Reserve tackle Conor McDermott is also banged up and did not suit up on Saturday. Add in fourth-round pick Jake Andrews, and you have a group of nine players that seems pretty set as long as all are healthy.

Defensive Line (6)

In: Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Lawrence Guy Sr., Deatrich Wise Jr., Carl Davis Jr., Daniel Ekuale, Keion White

Out: Sam Roberts, Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Justus Tavai

PUP: Trey Flowers

Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore, and Deatrich Wise Jr. are all proven performers, while Keion White has looked explosive throughout camp. Carl Davis brings size that makes him valuable against the run, and Daniel Ekuale has flashed throughout the preseason, looking like an excellent rotational pass-rusher.

Linebacker (7)

In: Ja’Whaun Bentley, Matthew Judon, Jahlani Tavai, Anfernee Jennings, Josh Uche, Mack Wilson Sr., Marte Mapu

Out: Calvin Munson, Ronnie Perkins, Diego Fagot, Joe Giles-Harris, Carson Wells

There are a lot of roster locks in this group. Ja’Whaun Bentley, Matthew Judon, Jahlani Tavai, Anfernee Jennings, and Josh Uche all play defined roles in the front seven. Marte Mapu has drawn rave reviews as a rookie in camp.

That leaves Mack Wilson, who rode the bench down the stretch last season, in a roster battle with Calvin Munson, a core member of the team’s special teams units. Wilson gets the nod here, but don’t be surprised if the team goes the other way here.

Cornerback (5)

In: Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant, Christian Gonzalez

Out: Isaiah Bolden, Shaun Wade, Quandre Mosely, Rodney Randle Jr.

Christian Gonzalez has looked good in the preseason, mostly shutting down opponents and dropping a nice hit on any receiver who does manage to make a catch. Jonathan, Jack, and Marcus all bring different flavors of Jones to the party, but they all taste good. And Myles Bryant seems fated to reprise his role as one of the better backup corners in the NFL.

Safety (4)

In: Kyle Dugger, Jalen Mills, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers

Out: Joshuah Bledsoe, Brad Hawkins

This is one of the best safety groups in the league. Mills has played with his hair on fire all preseason, and he’s the fourth in the room. Dugger seems primed for a breakout season, while Peppers brings the energy around the line of scrimmage. Add in veteran Adrian Phillips, and you have four safeties who can line up just about anywhere on the field and excel. Bledsoe has gotten an extended look throughout the preseason, but he hasn’t managed to do enough to crack the roster.

Specialists (8)

In: Chad Ryland, Bryce Baringer, Joe Cardona, Matthew Slater, Brenden Schooler, Chris Board, Ameer Speed

Out: Nick Folk, Corliss Waitman, Raleigh Webb

PUP: Cody Davis

While the rotation at kicker throughout camp has indicated an even battle between rookie Chad Ryland and veteran Nick Folk, it is hard to image Ryland not beating out Folk after being drafted in the fourth round. Bryce Baringer has looked awesome, booming punts into the stratosphere while also working as the primary holder on field goals. He should edge out Corliss Waitman easily.

That leaves Matthew Slater, Chris Board, Brenden Schooler, and rookie Ameer Speed as the primary special teamers on the roster. Slater, Schooler, and Board are all known quantities as veterans, while Speed has shown up as a personal protector on the punt team.