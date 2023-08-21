The New England Patriots played their second preseason game of the year on Saturday night, but the contest against the Green Bay Packers was suspended in the fourth quarter because of an injury to Isaiah Bolden. Our thoughts are with Bolden and his family during this time, but the updates have been fairly encouraging: he has been released from the hospital and made the trip back to New England with his teammates.

With that, let’s get into our takeaways from the Patriots’ second preseason game — a game that ended with a 21-17 New England victory.

Thoughts on Isaiah Bolden: Before we break down anything about the game, the first thing we have to discuss is the injury suffered by Isaiah Bolden; the rookie cornerback remained on the ground following a collision with teammate Calvin Munson. It’s the dark side of the game that spectators and players alike don’t want to think about, but unfortunately get reminded of too often.

All of Patriot Nation, and all NFL fans, are sending their love to Bolden and hope that his recovery will be a speedy one.

Some changes to the final preseason week: The Patriots have one more preseason game left, on Friday night in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans. However, they have canceled the joint practices that were scheduled, and have decided to practice aim Foxboro this week. I think it makes sense for them based on how the game ended Saturday night, and could be a great chance for the team to bond and grow closer together before the season starts.

Head coach Bill Belichick has always preached working as a team and caring for each other, and his decision to end the game, followed by the decision to stay at home this week, is him leading by example.

With that out of the way, let’s open up the notebook from the actual 50 minutes that were played at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

Mac Jones looks pretty good: It wasn’t all perfect, but the offense showed some life with Mac Jones at the helm. He hit Kendrick Bourne a few times, including one with pressure right in his face thanks to a missed stunt by Atonio Mafi. The third-year quarterback finished 6-for-9 for 52 yards — a stat line that would have looked much better had he been able to connect with DeVante Parker or Hunter Henry on deep shots. It appeared the timing or communication may have been a bit off on both of those pass attempts.

That is something that will continue to grow as the season progresses, but the offense already looked much better than it did last year at this time. There is a long way to go, but there is still a lot to feel good about for the Patriots’ first-team offense.

Kendrick Bourne makes his case for a big role: In 2021, Kendrick Bourne was one of Mac Jones’ favorite targets, and he was again on Saturday night. After being confined to the bench for some reason last year, it seems he is back to being a key contributor for the Patriots offense, and that is a good thing for Jones and the unit overall.

The young passer clearly is comfortable throwing to him, and with good reason. A pass sailed on him because of pressure on their final drive, but Bourne went up and out-muscled the cornerback for a 17-yard gain and third-down conversion. The hope is that New England will continue to let him stay involved in the offense, because the offense is better when he’s involved.

Jalen Mills keeps flying around in the secondary: Jalen Mills is switching from cornerback to safety this year, and he has been playing the part. The veteran defender has been active in the run game, and hasn’t hesitated to stick his nose in and make some big hits. The Patriots’ secondary is deep, but Mills is reminding everyone that he has a place on this roster as a rotational safety and team leader.

The offensive line wasn’t all bad: The Patriots’ offensive line was a bit of a mess on Saturday night, but it wasn’t entirely bad. Left guard Atonio Mafi, as already mentioned, missed a stunt, but he looked relatively solid overall. Fellow rookie Sidy Sow got the start at right tackle, and, although he got bullied back into Mac Jones on one play, he looked pretty good as well. I also thought Jake Andrews played well with the second and third unit at center.

It remains to be seen if any of those guys are going to get meaningful snaps this year, but with the injuries along the line right now, they might. At least on Saturday, there were some bright spots from those guys.

Sam Roberts has an up-and-down day: Sam Roberts is a second-year player who is on the roster bubble, and he did not do himself many favors on Saturday night. The 15-yard penalty he took after jumping on Packers quarterback Jordan Love after he started sliding was inexcusable. It was a dirty play, and an avoidable penalty the coaching staff certainly was not happy to see. To make matters worse, he later also was flagged a second time for illegally using his hands. Although that call appeared to be a bit iffy, it was still not a good look for a guy fighting for his roster life.

Roberts did have some nice moments as a run defender, and appears more powerful at the point of attack compared to his rookie campaign. However, if he wants to have a chance to make the team, he is going to have to clean up his game.

Kayshon Boutte shows his explosiveness: Kayshon Boutte dropped to the sixth round of this year’s draft for a multitude of reasons, but there is no doubt that he showed some elite athleticism when he was at LSU. That was again on display Saturday night when he took a slant pass from Bailey Zappe to the house.

Boutte has been making solid progress over the last two weeks of camp, and looks to be making it difficult for the Patriots to justify cutting him. It appears there is a good chance that both sixth-round rookie receivers — he and Demario Douglas — make the team and end up having roles right away too.

Bryce Baringer bounces back: The word out of Green Bay was that Bryce Baringer struggled at practice this week. Those struggles ended on Saturday night. The rookie had two punts, both of them right around 60 yards, and both hung in the air for almost five seconds. If there was any doubt as to whether or not he would be the Patriots’ punter to start the season, he should have put those to rest on Saturday night.

This is the player the Patriots envisioned when they used a sixth-round pick on him back in April.

Jordan Love looks like a real QB: The Packers’ new franchise QB didn’t play a ton, but he showed an ability to get the ball out quickly, get it to the right spot, and put some zip on it. He was only 5-for-8 for 84 yards and a touchdown, but there were some real nice plays mixed in there. He has big shoes to fill in Green Bay, but he might be up to the task for them, even though there will certainly be a learning curve for him — as evidenced by some of the decisions he made on Saturday.