The New England Patriots’ preseason game against the Green Bay Packers was suspended with 10:29 in the fourth quarter, following an injury suffered by rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden. Up until that point, the Patriots had given a considerable portion of their current 90-man roster a chance to take the field.

Personnel happened across the team, but they were most evident along the offensive line. New England started with a lineup of Trent Brown, Atonio Mafi, David Andrews, Riley Reiff — seeing his first ever career snaps at right guard — and Sidy Sow in front of quarterback Mac Jones, but moved its pieces around as the game went on. Brown and Andrews were pulled after two series, the others eventually either joined them on the sidelines as well.

In their place, New England inserted its backup players. Among them was Bill Murray, the former defensive lineman who moved to offense last summer. After spending virtually all of his previous time along the O-line at guard, he now played 27 snaps at right tackle.

With the two starting guards, Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu, still out, and with right tackle candidate Calvin Anderson remaining on the non-football illness list, it is clear the Patriots are trying to find a starting lineup and backup group they are comfortable with. Unless, those three return soon, the mixing and matching might continue.

As for the other players in all three phases of the game, here is how New England employed them in its 21-17 win over the Packers.

Offense

Total snaps: 58

LT Andrew Stueber (47; 81%), C/RG James Ferentz (47; 81%), QB Bailey Zappe (40; 69%), TE Matt Sokol (33; 57%), WR Raleigh Webb (31; 53%), RT Sidy Sow* (31; 53%), LG Atonio Mafi* (31; 53%), WR Malik Cunningham (31; 53%), RG Riley Reiff* (31; 53%), LG Chasen Hines (27; 47%), RT Bill Murray (27; 47%), RB J.J. Taylor (27; 47%), C Jake Andrews (27; 47%), WR Thyrick Pitts (22; 38%), RB Kevin Harris (20; 34%), WR Kayshon Boutte (19; 33%), QB Mac Jones* (18; 31%), TE Anthony Firkser (17; 29%), WR DeVante Parker* (17; 29%), TE Hunter Henry* (16; 28%), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster* (16; 28%), WR Kendrick Bourne* (15; 26%), WR Tre Nixon (11; 19%), LT Trent Brown* (11; 19%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson* (11; 19%), C David Andrews* (11; 19%), WR Demario Douglas (3; 5%), TE Johnny Lumpkin (1; 2%)

*denotes starter

Saturday night saw the first game action of the year for the starting offense led by quarterback Mac Jones. The third-year man played some solid football — showing good feel for the pocket and command at the line of scrimmage — and ended the day with six completions on nine attempts for 52 yards and a 4-yard scramble. Playing behind a makeshift line featuring two rookies, he also was sacked twice in his 18 snaps.

The Patriots used the expected players around him: Rhamondre Stevenson, Kendrick Bourne, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Hunter Henry and DeVante Parker all played double-digit snaps as well. Those five together with the injured Mike Gesicki and Tyquan Thornton, will form the core of the receiving personnel.

That group will also likely include rookie Demario Douglas, even though continues to be only sparingly used in preseason. After playing just two offensive snaps versus the Houston Texans last week, he was on the field for three this time around. Douglas did make the most of them, however, catching a pair of passes for a combined 17 yards.

Fellow rookie receivers Kayshon Boutte and Malik Cunningham also saw considerable action, playing 19 and 31 snaps. Boutte score a touchdown on a pass from backup QB Bailey Zappe, whereas Cunningham lined up exclusively at wide receiver this time around: with the game getting called early, there were no opportunities for New England to insert him at quarterback as well.

Defense

Total snaps: 58

LB Jahlani Tavai* (43; 74%), S Joshuah Bledsoe (41; 71%), CB Jack Jones* (38; 66%), LB Mack Wilson Sr.* (34; 59%), CB Christian Gonzalez* (34; 59%), CB Shaun Wade (34; 59%), S Jalen Mills (34; 59%), DT Sam Roberts (33; 57%), LB Anfernee Jennings (30; 52%), CB Isaiah Bolden (29; 50%), S Brad Hawkins (29; 50%), DT Daniel Ekuale (26; 45%), DT Carl Davis Jr. (25; 43%), DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (24; 41%), LB Calvin Munson (19; 33%), LB Carson Wells (17; 29%), S Adrian Phillips* (16; 28%), CB Rodney Randle Jr. (15; 26%), S Jabrill Peppers* (15; 26%), DT Lawrence Guy Sr. (15; 26%), LB Josh Uche (14; 24%), LB Joe Giles-Harris (13; 22%), LB Matthew Judon* (12; 21%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr.* (12; 21%), DT Christian Barmore* (10; 17%), DT Davon Godchaux* (9; 16%), CB Myles Bryant (7; 12%), S Kyle Dugger* (5; 9%), DT Justus Tavai (3; 5%), CB Ameer Speed (2; 3%)

*denotes starter

The Patriots also gave their core defensive personnel some snaps in Green Bay, even though some players saw considerably more action than others. Safety Kyle Dugger, for example, was on the field for only five snaps, whereas linebacker Jahlani Tavai played a team-high 43 (all while wearing the communication device in his helmet).

The team’s possible starting outside duo at cornerback also was used extensively. Jack Jones and Christian Gonzalez were on the field for 38 and 34 snaps, respectively. Jalen Mills, who projects as part of the safety rotation played 34 as well.

Up front, New England’s coaching staff also did not pull any surprises out of its head. Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore and Deatrich Wise Jr. drew the start, with Lawrence Guy also part of the rotation on early downs. Matthew Judon and Josh Uche played 12 and 14 snaps on the edge, with Anfernee Jennings chipping in 30.

The Patriots also took an extended look at some bubble players. Joshuah Bledsoe ranked second on the team with 41 snaps at his safety spot, whereas cornerbacks Shaun Wade and Isaiah Bolden played 34 and 29 before Bolden’s unfortunate injury. Sophomore defensive lineman Sam Roberts also played 29 snaps — allowing the team to take a fairly long look.

That was not true for a pair of rookies: Justus Tavai and Ameer Speed only saw marginal action, which might be a sign of things to come for the youngsters.

Special Teams

Total snaps: 20

LB Calvin Munson (13; 65%), CB Ameer Speed (13; 65%), S Joshuah Bledsoe (12; 60%), CB Rodney Randle Jr. (10; 50%), LB Anfernee Jennings (9; 45%), LB Joe Giles-Harris (9; 45%), S Brenden Schooler (9; 45%), WR Raleigh Webb (8; 40%), TE Matt Sokol (7; 35%), LB Chris Board (7; 35%), TE Anthony Firkser (6; 30%), LB Mack Wilson Sr. (6; 30%), CB/KR Isaiah Bolden (6; 30%), DT Carl Davis Jr. (6; 30%), LS Joe Cardona (6; 30%), WR Matthew Slater (6; 30%), CB Quandre Mosely (6; 30%), S Brad Hawkins (5; 25%), P/H Bryce Baringer (5; 25%), RB Kevin Harris (4; 20%), CB Christian Gonzalez (4; 20%), LC Carson Wells (4; 20%), S Adrian Phillips (4; 20%), LB Diego Fagot (4; 20%), K/KO Nick Folk (4; 20%), OT Andrew Stueber (3; 15%), OT Sidy Sow (3; 15%), G Atonio Mafi (3; 15%), G Chasen Hines (3; 15%), OL Bill Murray (3; 15%), RB J.J. Taylor (3; 15%), LB Jahlani Tavai (3; 15%), DT Sam Roberts (3; 15%), DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (3; 15%), S Jabrill Peppers (3; 15%), DT Justus Tavai (3; 15%), K/KO Chad Ryland (3; 15%), WR Kayshon Boutte (2; 10%), CB Shaun Wade (2; 10%), WR Malik Cunningham (1; 5%), WR Tre Nixon (1; 5%), WR Demario Douglas (1; 5%), LB Josh Uche (1; 5%), S Kyle Dugger (1; 5%), P Corliss Waitman (1; 5%), TE Scotty Washington (1; 5%)

The Patriots used 46 players in the kicking game, including 11 that were employed exclusively in the game’s third phase. That group includes the five specialists — long snapper Joe Cardona, kickers Nick Folk and Chad Ryland, punter/holder Bryce Baringer, and punter Corliss Waitman — as well as core coverage personnel Brenden Schooler, Chris Board and Matthew Slater. Quandre Mosely, Diego Fagot and Scotty Washington round out that group.

The usage of Malik Cunningham was again interesting. After being used as a gunner in practice, he lined up as a kickoff returner on his lone special teams snap against the Packers; he had a 21-yard return.

Did not play

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, WR Tyquan Thornton, RB/WR Ty Montgomery II, RB Ezekiel Elliott, QB Trace McSorley, CB Marcus Jones, LB Marte Mapu, CB Jonathan Jones, RB Pierre Strong Jr., RB C.J. Marable, LB Ronnie Perkins, OL Kody Russey, G Cole Strange, OT Micah Vanterpool, OT Conor McDermott, TE Mike Gesicki, DE Keion White

The Patriots held out several players of Saturday’s game, for a variety of reasons. Some players are dealing with injury, a group that includes Tyquan Thornton, Marcus and Jonathan Jones, Cole Strange, Mike Gesicki and Keion White. Others, meanwhile, did not get an opportunity late in the fourth quarter; with the game suspended, players such as Trace McSorley had to remain sidelined.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott, on the other hand, was not deemed ready to play in a game yet. The free agency addition, who had joined the team just four days before the game, will wait for his debut.

Inactive

S Cody Davis (PUP), DE Trey Flowers (PUP), G Michael Onwenu (PUP), OT Calvin Anderson (NFI)

The Patriots’ inactives lists remain unchanged compared to their first preseason game against the Houston Texans. Cody Davis, Michael Onwenu, and Calvin Anderson remain out since the beginning of training camp, while free agency pickup Trey Flowers joined them last week.

In addition to those five, the Patriots also have a pair players on injured reserve in linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Terez Hall. Both are ineligible to be reactivated this season.