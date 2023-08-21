Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden ‘in good spirits’ after injury against Packers

Isaiah Bolden is on the road to recovery after getting carted off the field during the New England Patriots’ preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night. The rookie cornerback was knocked out by friendly fire in the fourth quarter, and subsequently had to spend a night in a hospital.

The 23-year-old was released on Sunday morning, and able to fly back to Foxborough with his teammates. On Monday, head coach Bill Belichick gave another encouraging update on his injury status.

“I talked to Isaiah yesterday. He’s in good spirits,” Belichick said during an appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show. “Recovering, obviously, but we’ll just take it day by day. Certainly seems a lot better today than it looked like Saturday night, so that’s a good thing. It was good for him to fly back with the team, everybody seeing him. He’s got a lot of support here.”

Bolden attempted to make a tackle on Packers wide receiver Malik Heath, but collided with teammate Calvin Munson. While Munson got up quickly, his teammate remained on the ground and had to be tended to by on-site medical personnel.

On Monday, Belichick expressed his gratitude for the work the support staff did.

“I thought it was really impressive just watching the situation,” he said. “The doctors — Dr. [Scott] Martin and Dr. [Gian] Corrado, who is an emergency doctor, Jim Whalen — those guys were right on top of it. I walked out there to see, and I don’t know anything, but just watching them and the way they handled everything was fantastic.”

After Bolden was carted off the field, Belichick, Patriots captain Matthew Slater, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and referee John Hussey decided to suspend the game.

New England later also made the call to cancel its upcoming joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. The team was originally scheduled to fly to Nashville on Sunday, but in light of Bolden’s injury changed its plans and will now spend the week at home; the Patriots will practice Tuesday and Wednesday before meeting the Titans in the preseason finale on Friday.