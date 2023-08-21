The New England Patriots took on the Green Bay Packers Saturday night for their second preseason game of the season. Throughout the abbreviated session, which officially went into the books as a 21-17 victory, here’s who caught our eye for better or worse.

Winner: WR Kendrick Bourne. The 28-year-old receiver had quite the night on Saturday. Bourne hauled in three receptions for 34 yards, but was consistently open throughout the contest. His best play of the game may also have come on the ground, as he delivered a big block to help Rhamondre Stevenson break free for a 23-yard gain. Bourne looked like the receiver we expected to see in 2022.

Loser: OT Sidy Sow and OT Andrew Stueber. It was again a rough night for New England’s offensive line as they continue to work through health issues. Rookie Sidy Sow again drew the start at right tackle, but got walked backwards to allow a third-down sack. Backup tackle Andrew Stueber was also beaten by Kingsley Enagbare for a strip sack.

Winner: WR Kayshon Boutte. The former LSU Tiger built off a strong pair of joint practices with the play of the night, as he took a five-yard slant for a 42-yard touchdown. Boutte’s sky-high potential was known coming out of college, largely due to that explosiveness he showcased once the ball was in his hands.

This is the Kayshon Boutte we saw early in his LSU career - often times on the same route. pic.twitter.com/xT1zlV9M3Q https://t.co/KOKpKLyIa4 — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) August 20, 2023

Winner: P Bryce Baringer. Boutte wasn't the only sixth-round pick that impressed on Saturday, as rookie Bryce Baringer shook off some practice struggles with a huge night. Baringer boomed two punts of 59 and 61 yards — allowing just three total return yards — with an average hang time of 4.90 seconds. Pretty, pretty good.

Honorable mentions: