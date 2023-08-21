J.J. Taylor not going down without a fight in Patriots’ running back competition

Even though he enjoyed quite a productive college career, J.J. Taylor has had a hard time making a name for himself at the NFL level. The former rookie free agent has seen inconsistent action over his first three seasons as a pro, and is now fighting to keep his spot in the New England Patriots’ running back room.

That fight has only gotten more challenging with the recent addition of Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott. Taylor, however, is making sure not to go down without a fight.

Leading the team in scrimmage yards this playoff cycle, he has registered 71 yards on 13 touches for an average of 5.4 yards per touch; Taylor has gained 33 yards on the ground and 38 through the air.

Most importantly, though, the 5-foot-6, 190-pound back has shown some good development on a year-to-year basis.

“J.J. has just gotten better every year,” said head coach Bill Belichick on Monday. “He works extremely hard, very diligent guy. Had a couple good things in pass protection, which with his size is always a little bit of a challenge. But he’s a tough kid and strong for his size. So, that’s an area that he’s really grown in and just in general in the passing game.”

Before joining the Patriots in 2019, Taylor spent four years at the University of Arizona. A productive player both as a ball-carrier and receiver out of the backfield, he became one of the Pac-12’s most potent playmakers over his final three seasons.

Appearing in 36 games, he carried the football 549 times for 3,002 yards and 16 touchdowns while also registering 60 receptions for 471 yards and two more scores. Taylor finished first in the Pac-12 in all-purpose yards in 2018 and third in 2019, and put himself on the NFL radar. His size in particular, however, made teams take a cautious approach.

Taylor went undrafted, and moved to New England as a rookie free agent. Since then, he has seen inconsistent action: he played only 12 of a possible 51 games the last three years and touched the ball only 58 times for a combined 176 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Coming off his least active season to date — he played just one game in 2022 — Taylor was firmly on the roster bubble entering the preseason. He very much still is, but has had some encouraging moments.

“I thought he did a good job with the screens and some of the catch-and-run opportunities,” said Belichick about his performance in the second exhibition game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

“He’s always been a good ball carrier and physical runner for his size. I mean, he’s not little. He’s short, but he’s a thick, strong kid. His versatility, handling punts, playing on the kickoff team, playing on all three downs offensively, his versatility, he wasn’t able to do that three years ago. So, his versatility and his overall skill in the passing game, both of those have improved.”

At the moment, Taylor is one of seven running backs on the Patriots’ roster. He is being joined by Rhamondre Stevenson and the aforementioned Ezekiel Elliott, both of whom will be on the team come the regular season. Behind those two, he is competing for practice reps and a spot on the roster against sophomores Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris, veteran Ty Montgomery, and another recent free agent pickup, C.J. Marable.

Out of that group, no player has seen more preseason opportunities than Taylor. The 25-year-old has played 49 snaps on offense as well as six more in the kicking game.

Preseason snaps are not indicative of job security, but they do give a player a chance to showcase himself and his growth. For Taylor, that growth has come in several areas like those mentioned by Belichick.

He also has improved his in-game awareness, as the following play from the Packers game illustrates:

With roster cuts less than 10 days away, Taylor needs to continue making the most of his touches and also get the little things right. And even if he does, there is no telling he will beat out players with more experience (Montgomery), more intriguing athleticism (Strong Jr.), or a seemingly clearer path to the roster (Harris).

However, if Taylor has shown one thing in his career so far it is staying power. You don’t become New England’s longest-tenured running back by accident.