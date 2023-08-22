The New England Patriots have gotten some solid contributions out of their rookie class so far this summer, and second-round draft pick Keion White is right up there near the top of that list. The defensive lineman out of Georgia Tech has impressed with his athleticism and positional versatility.

He put both of them to use in his preseason debut against the Houston Texans. Whether it was run defense or rushing the passer, White was a definitive impact player in his 27 snaps and a problem for those lining up opposite him.

Even though he was held out of the second preseason game after sustaining a minor injury in joint practices with the Green Bay Packers, his on-field work has been notable. The 24-year-old has also left a positive impression away from the gridiron, though.

“He’s a great, great dude to work with,” said Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington. “He’s been a true professional. He’s been trying to learn everything he can since Day 1 — taking everything in from the playbook, from the weight room, to everything in the building we ask him to do. He’s been doing a really good job of being a true professional.

“Really, every day, [he is] going out to the practice field with the mindset to get better. Really good questions in the meeting rooms, and then applying them on the field.”

Patriots linebackers coach and de facto co-defensive coordinator Jerod Mayo echoed those remarks.

“He’s a great athlete, and honestly: he brings a great attitude to the room. He’s actually more personable in person than we saw on draft night. But that was pretty cool. Nah, he’s a good player,” Mayo said. “I’m glad we have him. He’s been great.”

When the Patriots selected White 46th overall in April, they added him to a defensive line already filled with established talent. Nonetheless, all signs point toward him being able to carve out a role either on the interior or in a rotation on the edge alongside the likes of Matthew Judon, Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings.

Regardless of how he will ultimately be used, his ability to line up in several spots makes White an attractive player. The Patriots, after all, love their “the more you can do” players on the defensive side of the ball.

“When you try to find guys in our defense that can play multiple spots and have flexibility to do different roles, that’s always great,” said Covington. “When you look for players like that, that’s always great, whether that’s in free agency or the draft. The more you can do and the more you can handle, the more you can do for our football team. It’s always great to find players like that.”