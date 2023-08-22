Mac Jones has positive preseason debut in Bill O’Brien’s offense

Saturday nights preseason match between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers marked Mac Jones’ first live action under new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. While the quarterback’s box score stats (6-of-9, 52 yards) won't blow anyone away, there was plenty of positives to take away from his 18 offensive snaps and O’Brien’s system.

Throughout the last two seasons in Foxboro, New England has run a limited number of tun-pass options despite Jones being highly successful with them at Alabama. And when they did run them, they were basic and largely unsuccessful (-0.17 EPA/play). Last season, Jones’ average air yards per RPO attempt was a measly -1.3 yards as New England typically paired screens as their pass option.

After spending the last two seasons in Tuscaloosa coordinating Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide offense, it was expected that O’Brien would bring new life to New England’s run-pass option package. That was evident Saturday night.

On the Patriots third offensive play of the game, Jones connected with Kendrick Bourne on a RPO in which KB ran a downfield slant. As Jones sees the backside safety commit to the run option, he pulls the ball out and hits Bourne for an easy 13-yard completion. It total, O’Brien called three run-pass options with Jones in the game leading to two completions for 15 total yards.

While the downfield route on the RPO was a sight to see, Jones delivering the ball under pressure was also an encouraging sign. Last season, Jones took a sharp statical decline when under duress posting a 35.1 passer rating (38th out of 40 qualified quarterbacks). That was a down from his rookie season when he recorded a 74.2 passer rating (13th out of 31, via Pro Football Focus).

Working behind a patchwork offensive line Saturday night, Jones had several other instances when he was forced to work under pressure. On the play below, the quarterback does a strong job to manipulate the defenders to his left and come back to hit Bourne on a dig to the right — all with pressure in his face off a T/E stunt.

Earlier that drive, O’Brien dials up an under-center play-action attempt where Jones takes an aggressive deep shot to DeVante Parker. While a close ball (that perhaps could have been caught) ultimately fell incomplete, Jones’ work to step up in the pocket is a positive sign.

It wasn't all perfect for Jones in his preseason debut, but his poise under center was a positive step in the right direction — as was the continued development in O’Brien’s play calling. Beyond the RPO and under-center play-action work, New England’s new coordinator also dipped into several of his key staples throughout the night.

On the second offensive drive of the game, O’Brien dials up Hoss X-Follow (you can watch him break down the play here). Jones starts his progression on the vertical side of the concept and attempts to hit Hunter Henry working the seam route, but there seems to be some sort of miscommunication on the route which leads to an overthrow.

In Jones’ third and final drive, O’Brien calls the famous Hoss Juke concept.

The quarterback again appears to do a strong job to open up a passing lane to Kendrick Bourne, who looks to have an opening on the seam route to the right. However, Andrew Stueber is beaten quickly which results in a strip sack.

While the previous two plays ultimately failed, O’Brien used another one of his staple concepts earlier on the drive to pick up a third-and-long. Rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas motions in from the top to form a stack alignment. From there, both receivers have two-way go’s, which O’Brien often calls “Tulane.”

Douglas ultimately breaks inside as the alignment (and somewhat of a coverage bust) helps form an open pocket of space in Green Bay’s zone that leads to an easy conversion.

It continues to be a small sample size from Jones and O’Brien, but the early returns throughout training camp and now 18 preseason snaps have been positive. O’Brien’s system has put defenses in conflict and Jones continues to look more comfortable under center executing it.

Now, the two will look for one more strong performance in their final dress rehearsal this week against the Tennessee Titans before their attention completely turns to Week 1.