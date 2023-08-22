Bill Belichick details how USFL, XFL workouts have factored into Patriots’ preseason plans

The XFL regular season ended midway through May and the USFL regular season ended midway through June.

Yet for some players from the ranks of spring professional football, there wasn’t much of an offseason this summer. There were calls from NFL teams in the heat of training camp instead.

Count the New England Patriots among the stops on the circuit.

The workouts at Gillette Stadium ramped up in July. And since the calendar turned to August, former Birmingham Stallions running back C.J. Marable, former New Jersey Generals offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool and former St. Louis Battlehawks linebacker Carson Wells have all landed on the 90-man roster on Foxborough.

The numbers game is one factor in why. But the ability to make a quick turnaround is another, as Bill Belichick explained Monday.

“If you need depth at a certain position, generally what you see throughout the league is teams would try out anywhere from three to six, seven players at that position,” New England’s head coach told reporters via video conference. “And it’s pretty obvious that they’re looking for somebody to play that spot, right? And a lot of those players don’t have very much experience. Either they’re rookies to first-year players or are in another league.

“A lot of the times those workouts have an effect on bringing the player in at this time, because if you bring in a player right now, he needs to be kind of ready to go.”

Marable, 26, won back-to-back USFL championships with Birmingham and most recently tallied 1,079 all-purpose yards to go with five touchdowns. The back by way of Coastal Carolina and Presbyterian originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie in 2021.

Vanterpool, 24, agreed to terms with New Jersey and was inactive for the final two weeks of the USFL season after going undrafted in April. The Hawaii product started 29 games between both tackle and guard spots on the way to earning second-team All-Mountain West honors as a sixth-year senior.

Wells, 24, entered the NFL in 2022 as part of the Cincinnati Bengals’ undrafted class. In the months after clearing waivers, the linebacker out of Colorado was taken at No. 62 overall in January’s XFL supplemental draft. He went on to total 45 tackles and 3.5 sacks across 10 games for the St. Louis defensive front.

There isn’t the same acclimation period.

“I mean, it’s not like you have time to have a month of training with them and all that. Like, if you signed a player in February, that would be different,” Belichick said. “I would say the workout, the conditioning, the fact that it looks like the player’s ready to go works in his favor in terms of signing a player in that situation.

“The players that are coming from that league probably have a little bit of an advantage in that they’re in good condition, they’ve been playing, their techniques or whatever at their position they’ve been working on, and maybe are a little more proficient on those. And sometimes after those workouts, the conversation is somewhere a long the lines of, ‘Well, this guy probably would be a better player or a better guy to work with, but he’s just not in good condition. He’s just not ready to go. This other guy is ready to go. He’s in good shape. His fundamentals are pretty good.’”

Marable and Vanterpool dressed but did not see snaps in Saturday’s abbreviated exhibition against the Green Bay Packers. As for Wells, his Patriots debut at Lambeau Field included 17 downs on defense along with work on special teams.

The preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans is set for 8:15 p.m. ET Friday at Nissan Stadium. Active rosters around the league will stand at 53 players by 4 p.m. ET next Tuesday.

“Again, we understand what the players are: they’re available,” Belichick said. “But it gives them an opportunity, I would say, to take the time and the skills they’ve been doing in the spring. And as long as they’ve been continuing to work and stay on top of that, a lot of the times they just look better than the other guys you’re comparing them to.

“I think it definitely gives them an advantage and you can see the players on film recently. You have recent film of him, so you can have some gauge of his speed, athleticism, toughness, playmaking ability. I understand it’s at a different level, but at least there is something to take a look at.”

Ex-Pittsburgh Maulers defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr. signed with New England prior to training camp in 2022. After stints in Champions Indoor Football as well as at Friends University, San Joaquin Delta College and Sacramento City College, he remains in the fold having spent all of last campaign on the practice squad.

“Pharms is a good example last year,” added Belichick. “A guy that came in and was in good shape and played well, played hard, was productive. His career is still continuing. Guys like that, they are able to take advantage of that opportunity, so that’s been good for players like that to get that extra shot.”