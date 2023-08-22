Demario Douglas has been one of the standout performers of New England Patriots training camp. The rookie wide receiver, who joined the team as a sixth-round draft pick in April, has seen considerable opportunities as a pass catcher and return man, seemingly already playing his way onto the 53-man roster.

While Douglas’ emergence might have come as a surprise to a majority of fans and media alike, at least one of his teammates was not shocked to see it happen. Instead, it was a long time coming for quarterback Mac Jones.

“Surprise is an interesting way to put it, right? Because I’ve kind of known him for a long time and I know what he’s capable of,” Jones said during an appearance on WEEI’s Jones & Mego on Monday.

“He’s not the biggest-framed guy, not the most impressive when you see him. But when you see him out there on the field, you’re like, ‘OK, this kid can play football.’ That’s what I love about him. He just has a big heart, wants to go out there and win, and he’s going to continue to do that.”

Douglas arrived in New England with little fanfare. A late-round selection, he was selected by the team just 23 picks after a former five-star wide receiver recruit, Kayshon Boutte. He also had spent his college career at Liberty — not necessarily the highest-profile program: he became only the 10th player in the school’s 50-year history to be drafted.

However, the 5-foot-8, 180-pound pass catcher brought an intriguing athletic profile and solid production to the table. In four seasons in Lynchburg, he amassed 172 receptions for 2,193 yards and 16 touchdowns, including a 79-993-6 campaign as a senior.

Douglas showed an ability to get open and produce during his college career, and he continued doing that at Patriots training camp.

And even though his preseason production does not stand out, he has made the most of his limited reps: in just five offensive snaps over the Patriots’ two exhibition games, he caught two passes for 17 yards. Both of those catches came on Saturday night versus the Green Bay Packers, on throws from the team’s starting quarterback.

“I know that he’s built from the right stuff and definitely really liked his personality, too. He’s really funny and brings a lot of juice to the field,” said Jones about his young teammate. “Definitely happy that he’s with us right now. Just got to keep pushing along and making those plays.”