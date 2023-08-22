The New England Patriots were back on the fields behind Gillette Stadium on Tuesday for their first of two practices this week. The session, which took place in shorts and shells, saw several players return after previously missing time due to injury.

Tight end Mike Gesicki was back on the field, as were running backs Ty Montgomery and Pierre Strong Jr., and outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins. Gesicki and Strong Jr. wore red non-contact jerseys.

Gesicki suffered a shoulder injury during practice on Aug. 14; he went down hard in a 1-on-1 tackling drill and was unable to finish that day’s session. He had been absent ever since, but is seemingly trending in the right direction now. The team is reportedly hopeful that the 27-year-old will be full-go again by the time it opens its regular season on Sept. 10.

Montgomery, meanwhile, had been a no-show since getting hurt during the second session of the summer back in late July; a collision with linebacker Terez Hall left him shaken up. Head coach Bill Belichick had previously labeled him “day-to-day” but it took until Tuesday for the 30-year-old to make his comeback. He was a limited participant on the day, but his return can still be seen as a positive development.

Strong Jr. and Perkins got hurt before the Patriots’ trip to Green Bay for joint practices with the Packers. Whereas the second-year running back suffered a concussion that kept him from making the journey, the third-year linebacker had been out for undisclosed reasons.

Despite those four returning to the field on Tuesday, a sizable portion of players still remains out. That group includes guards Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu (PUP), as well as cornerback Jonathan Jones and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.

The Patriots will return to the practice fields on Wednesday for what will effectively be their final session of training camp. They will then travel to Tennessee for a preseason meeting with the Titans on Friday night.