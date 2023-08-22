Patriots training camp notebook: Ezekiel Elliott sees uptick in practice reps

After cancelling joint practices in Tennessee, the New England Patriots were back at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday to hold their own training camp session. Rocking light shoulder pads and shorts, here’s what went down.

Attendance

Absent: WR Tyquan Thornton*, WR Tre Nixon*, DB Isaiah Bolden*, OT Conor McDermott, OL Kody Russey, OG Cole Strange, CB Jonathan Jones, DE Trey Flowers (PUP), OG Michael Onwenu (PUP), DB Cody Davis (PUP), OT Calvin Anderson (NFI)

Red non-contact jersey: TE Mike Gesicki*, RB Pierre Strong Jr.*

Returned: WR Ty Montgomery (limited), LB Ronnie Perkins

Limited: WR Demario Douglas*, DE Keion White*

*Change of status

New England got good news in the injury department as Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and Pierre Strong (concussion) returned to practice Tuesday in red non-contact jerseys. Additionally, Ty Montgomery was back in a limited fashion for the first time since the first week of training camp. Ronnie Perkins also returned after missing the last several sessions.

Wide receivers Tyquan Thornton and Tre Nixon were both absent after suffering injuries in Green Bay. Keion White, who was also banged up last week, was limited — as was Demario Douglas for the first time this summer. Cornerback Isaiah Bolden was also absent; Bill Belichick explained the cornerback, who was carted off the field during Saturday’s preseason game in Green Bay, is in concussion protocol.

Takeaways

Zeke Involved: After signing last week, running back Ezekiel Elliott has wasted no time integrating into New England’s offense. The veteran was active during team drills working in behind Rhamondre Stevenson and also was involved in multiple ways in the passing game — finishing the session with three receptions.

Ryland Struggles: During the long kicking portion of practice, rookie Chad Ryland had a forgettable 0-for-3 stretch. While there was a strong right-to-left wind, Ryland pushed all three of his kicks wide left. From this vantage point, Ryland’s tendency to kick the ball higher-up may have negatively impacted him due to the conditions. He did bounce back, however, with a make in the final two-minute session.

Busy Boutte: With a handful of receivers out/limited, rookie Kayshon Boutte continued to his recent success in Tuesday’s session. Boutte hauled in five total passes, including a strong deep dig route and a touchdown to conclude practice.

Wade Inside: As the roster bubble takes focus over the next week, cornerback Shaun Wade continues to work his way onto the 53-man roster. Wade was again used primarily in the slot during Tuesday’s session and had a few noticeable coverage plays, including one against Kendrick Bourne. The former Buckeye also had a nice read to help blow up a screen pass in the backfield.

Bryant’s Stretch: Myles Bryant continued his strong camp on Tuesday as an active part of New England’s secondary, even repping along the boundary at times. He had perhaps the best two-play stretch of the afternoon, as he recorded a pass breakup and then intercepted a Mac Jones pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Other notes:

Wide receiver Thyrick Pitts had the catch of the day, going up and over Christian Gonzalez along the left sideline. Gonzalez did have a PBU in practice.

Besides being the intended target on the interception, Smith-Schuster had a busy afternoon catching six passes.

Ameer Speed had trouble corralling an onside kick which led to a loose ball behind him. Luckily for him, fellow Rookie Keion White was there to fall on it.

After working at right tackle for the first time in Saturday’s preseason game, Bill Murray was back at that spot on Tuesday.

Jalen Mills pulled up late in practice and appeared to be checking out his right ankle/foot. Something to monitor heading into tomorrow’s session.

The Patriots will be back on the practice fields on Wednesday for their final practice before they depart to Tennessee. The session is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. ET.