Patriots claim nose tackle Marquan McCall off waivers from Panthers

A 90-man roster spot has changed hands in Foxborough to begin the final week of the preseason.

The New England Patriots claimed nose tackle Marquan McCall off waivers from the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, as ESPN’s Field Yates reported.

McCall, 24, entered the NFL an undrafted free agent in 2022. The University of Kentucky product outlasted the 53-man roster deadline as a rookie last regular season. He went on to appear in 16 games during his stay in Carolina while seeing 186 snaps on defense and 46 snaps on special teams.

Over that span, McCall, a run-stuffing presence at 6-foot-3, 345 pounds, recorded 15 tackles. Pro Football Focus charted him for one quarterback hit and one quarterback hurry.

New England’s defensive tackle depth chart also includes Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Lawrence Guy Sr., Carl Davis Jr., Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Daniel Ekuale and Justus Tavai.

To open a spot on the 90-man roster, the organization waived wide receiver Tre Nixon with the injury designation.

Nixon, 25, had been ruled out at halftime of last weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers due to a shoulder injury. He will revert to injured reserve if unclaimed. Selected by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft at No. 242 overall, the former transfer from Ole Miss to Central Florida spent the past two regular seasons on the practice squad and signed a futures contract in January.

The Tennessee Titans host Friday’s 8:15 p.m. ET August finale at Nissan Stadium.