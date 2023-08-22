5 performances of note from the Patriots’ 17th training camp practice

After canceling their joint practices with the Tennessee Titans, the New England Patriots will spend the week leading up to the preseason finale at home. On Tuesday, they held their first of two practices at Gillette Stadium.

The session was not the most intense one — courtesy of players wearing shells instead of full pads — but it still saw some notable performances. Here are some that caught our eye, for better or worse.

RB Ezekiel Elliott: Exactly one week after joining the Patriots as a free agent, Elliott had his most active practice to date. The former Pro Bowler served as the No. 2 running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson, and as such carried the ball three times in 11-on-11 work. In addition, he caught two passes from Mac Jones plus another from backup Bailey Zappe.

WR Kayshon Boutte: With the Patriots missing several wideouts — Demario Douglas was limited, Tyquan Thornton and Tre Nixon were absent — the sixth-round rookie saw an uptick in opportunities. He made the most of them: Boutte caught all five of the passes thrown his way, and continues to trend in a positive direction.

WR Thyrick Pitts: Pitts’ roster outlook is dire, but the undrafted rookie is a potential practice squad candidate. Practices such as Tuesday’s certainly bolster his case: he had the play of the day when he caught a 40-yard touchdown from Zappe. Pitts beat no other than first-round rookie Christian Gonzalez en route to the score.

CB Myles Bryant: The fourth-year defensive back had a busy day. After breaking up a pass intended for tight end Hunter Henry earlier in the session, he registered an interception on a Mac Jones throw intended for JuJu Smith-Schuster. Either the timing or the ball placement appeared to be slightly off on the play, resulting in the ball coming in behind the receiver. Bryant said, “Thank you very much,” and ended up with the football.

K Chad Ryland: New England’s fourth-round draft choice still can be considered a safe bet to make the 53-man roster, but Ryland was certainly not at his best on Tuesday. The youngster had an 0-for-3 stretch on field goal attempts at one point, sending all of those attempts to his left as he seemingly tried to overcompensate for the wind. He did make his final try in a two-minute setting, but this practice can be filed under “learning experiences.”

Other players worth mentioning include wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, tight end Scotty Washington, and wide receiver/quarterback Malik Cunningham. Smith-Schuster caught seven passes between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe; Washington had a rough drop in the end zone; Cunningham caught a touchdown from Zappe but saw no reps at the quarterback position this time around.

The Patriots will be back on the practice fields on Wednesday afternoon, their final session of the week. Kickoff is set for 12:45 p.m. ET.