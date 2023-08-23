Examining the roster ties between Patriots, Titans ahead of preseason finale

The head coach of the Tennessee Titans will be inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame in the fall, but this summer’s connections do extend beyond Mike Vrabel.

There are four active players between the 90-man rosters who have been members both teams. Their stays ranged from hours to years. And veteran defensive back A.J. Moore Jr., who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots in 2018, resided among them until his release from the Titans last weekend.

Here’s the remaining list ahead of Friday’s 8:15 p.m. ET preseason finale at Nissan Stadium.

TENNESSEE

Mason Kinsey, wide receiver — Kinsey arrived in the league as part of Tennessee’s 2020 undrafted class after totaling 50 touchdown receptions at Division III Berry College. Waived at the 53-man roster deadline that Labor Day weekend, he joined New England’s practice squad at its formation. Released by the Patriots both in October and November, Kinsey circled back to Titans on a futures contract for 2021. Over the campaigns since then, the 25-year-old slot target has appeared in three games as an elevation while catching one pass and returning two punts. He recently saw a pair of preseason snaps as the emergency quarterback.

Corey Levin, center — Selected by the Titans in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft at No. 217 overall, Levin’s career has spanned 45 games on Tennessee’s interior offensive line. But the former Chattanooga Moc has been elsewhere, too. Stints with the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and New York Jets were in the cards for Levin. So were roughly 48 hours on New England’s practice squad in the initial stages of 2020. The 29-year-old notched three starts last season with the organization that drafted him. On the 53-man roster from beginning to end, Levin saw the field for every contest on the way to re-signing in March.

Jordan Roos, guard — Undrafted out of Purdue in 2017, Roos went from the Seattle Seahawks to the Las Vegas Raiders. He then spent four weeks on New England’s practice squad in October 2020 before being released. The next stop for Roos would be Tennessee. The 30-year-old guard arrived two training camps ago and made the first three starts of his NFL career last season for the Titans. He appeared in seven games altogether while going between the practice squad and 53-man roster for Tennessee.

NEW ENGLAND

Anthony Firkser, tight end — Firkser made stops with the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs before playing his first NFL downs beyond the preseason. Those downs were logged as a Titan. From 2018 through 2021, and including playoffs, Firkser appeared in 63 games to total 111 receptions for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns with Tennessee. A visit to the end zone versus his current team was among them in the AFC wild card. The 28-year-old Harvard product returned to Massachusetts in May after spending last year with previous offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s Atlanta Falcons.