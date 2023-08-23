New England Patriots first-round pick Christian Gonzalez impressed in his preseason debut against the Houston Texans. But despite getting his first NFL action under his belt, the rookie avoided getting too comfortable entering his second preseason game last Friday night.

“We try to fight being comfortable,” Gonzalez said after Tuesday’s practice session. “Just always trying to get better. So, just kind of trying to keep going.”

Part of the getting better process for Gonzalez last week included a pair of joint practices against the Green Bay Packers, who feature talented second-year receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. The experience was a strong learning opportunity for New England’s 21-year old rookie.

“It was just a lot of fun to be able to go up there and practice against a different team and see different receivers and learn from them and then learn from the vets that tell me what’s coming in the film room and meetings,” Gonzalez said. “Just going back out there and being able to practice against them and then play them in the game, so it was a lot of fun really.”

In his second preseason game, Gonzalez allowed two catches for 23 yards in 20 total coverage snaps, while also making a notable tackle as he brought down a Green Bay ball carrier on a screen pass. However, his most notable play may have been when he was flagged for a pass interference.

While covering Malik Heath, Gonzalez showcases his patented athleticism by sticking with the receiver on a double move. The corner then appears to get his head around to play the football, but the minimal contact drew a questionable flag.

“It’s football. It is what is, I can’t control that,” he said of the play. “Just forget about it, move on, and play the next snap.”

For Gonzalez, moving on is a key part of the cornerback position — especially for a rookie who is bound to experience growing pains.

“All this position is you’ve got to move on, you can’t just dwell on one play. You make a play, move on. You miss a play, move on,” Gonzalez said. That’s just kind of how the position is and if you give up a play or you make a play you move on and learn from it, what you did or what you didn’t do in the classroom.”

Gonzalez’s upside has certainly been seen throughout the summer as the rookie looks bound to play an immediate role for New England’s defense this season. But, as he was captured on the field pregame in Green Bay, the rookie is making sure to enjoy the ride and savor the moment.

.@chrisgonzo28 on this photo:



“That’s kind of something I’ve always done since college. I kind of like to go out on the field and visualize the game.



“Just taking it all in. That was my first time on an away trip in the NFL, so just taking in the moment. Always being grateful” pic.twitter.com/oABXN2baDM — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) August 22, 2023

“I’m blessed to be here, to be able to wake up and play football, that’s really what I’m proud of,” Gonzalez said. “I dreamed of it since I was a little kid and it’s here and it’s happening. Just living in the moment, staying in the moment, and trying to get better.”