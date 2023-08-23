What claiming Marquan McCall, waiving Tre Nixon means for the Patriots

The New England Patriots returned to the practice fields on Tuesday, and several players were not present for the session. Among them was wide receiver Tre Nixon, who had been shaken up during last Saturday’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

His absence, it turns out, will extend through the 2023 season: the Patriots waived him with an injury designation, meaning that he will revert to season-ending injured reserve if not claimed by another club. Putting Nixon on waivers was not the only move made by the club, though.

In addition, defensive tackle Marquan McCall was claimed. The 2022 undrafted free agent had been released by the Carolina Panthers the previous day, and instead of hitting the open market will land in New England.

What do the two moves mean for the Patriots from a bigger-picture perspective, though? Let’s find out.

DT Marquan McCall: Claimed

The Patriots add SIZE to their defensive line: If the measurements listed on the Patriots’ roster are to be believed, McCall takes over the title of heaviest player from Trent Brown. Whereas the behemoth left tackle checks in at 370 pounds, the newest defender carries 379 on his 6-foot-3 frame.

As his size suggests, McCall will play a rather specialized role for New England. He saw most of his action in Carolina on the nose, either as a 0- or 1-technique tackle, and in early-down and short-yardage situations

New England bolsters its run defense: The Patriots’ run defense had some issues against the Packers on Saturday. While some of it had to do with lighter second-level looks due to the absence of Ja’Whaun Bentley, the defensive line also was inconsistent at the point of attack.

McCall will not solve those issues by himself, but he still is an intriguing addition to the group due to his frame and ability to command double teams. His massive build makes him well-suited to play in a two-gap scheme like New England’s, and he brings a blue-collar attitude to the D-line — his college nickname, “Bully,” did not come out of nowhere.

According to @iambrianhines new #Patriots NT Marquan McCall's nickname in college was "Bully," and he definitely lives up to it on tape pic.twitter.com/HEP9Byr8J2 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 22, 2023

While McCall offers value in an early-down rotation alongside fellow defensive tackles Davon Godchaux and Lawrence Guy, his size does not allow him to make much of an impact on passing plays. He can stand his ground but lacks the burst out of his stance to drive opposing blockers back and collapse the pocket from the interior.

The team’s salary cap will not be impacted: McCall signed a standard three-year contract when he joined the Panthers as a UDFA last April. Part of that deal will now transfer over to New England: the team will take on the base salaries for his remaining two seasons at a cost of $870,000 in 2023 and $985,000 in 2024.

That former number is not high enough to qualify him for Top-51 status. And with his remaining guarantees (i.e. his signing bonus) remaining in Carolina as dead cap, he will not impact New England’s books at all at the moment.

WR Tre Nixon: Waived/Injured

Ernie Adams’ final draft pick can’t get off the ground: With Nixon being let go with an injury designation, he has now been waived in each of his three seasons in the NFL. Needless to say, his career has not taken off at all — quite the disappointing outcome for a player who was hand-picked by long-time Patriots research director Ernie Adams to close out his final draft with the team.

Nixon’s season is over, possibly...: By waving him, the Patriots have now exposed Nixon to the waiver wire and there is a chance another team picks him up. If not, the 25-year-old will move to the Patriots’ injured reserve list, meaning that his season is over — in theory.

While players sent to IR ahead of the roster cutdown deadline are ineligible to be reactivated at a later point in the season, there is still a chance Nixon takes the field at one point. If the team releases him from injured reserve with a settlement, he might be able to either join a different club or return to New England following a pre-agreed settlement period.

...while the injured reserve list might grow: The Patriots, at the moment, have two players on injured reserve: linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Terez Hall have both been sent to IR earlier this offseason. Unless claimed, Nixon will join them later on Wednesday.

New England thins out the herd at wide receiver: Regardless of Nixon leaving the team through waivers or reverting to injured reserve, he will not be part of the Patriots’ wide receiver group moving forward. As a consequence and not counting core special teamer Matthew Slater, the unit now consists of eight players:

X-receiver: DeVante Parker, Thyrick Pitts

Z-receiver: Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Kayshon Boutte, Raleigh Webb

Slot receiver: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas

Out of those eight players, five can be considered locks to make the roster: DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton and Demario Douglas. Thornton’s shoulder injury puts his availability to start the season in question, however.

Kayshon Boutte appears to be the next wideout in line, with Pitts and Webb long-shots to make it through their contributions at wideout.