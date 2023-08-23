New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones appears to be setting the stage for a bounce-back season. Coming off a disappointing 2022 and playing in an offense that is now led by Bill O’Brien — as opposed to the Matt Patricia/Joe Judge experiment — the third-year man looks visibly improved.

The Patriots’ joint practices and subsequent preseason game with the Green Bay Packers did not see him light the world on fire, but Jones looked calm in the pocket and confident in his decision making. This confidence was also mentioned by one of his teammates: when looking at Mac Jones right now, safety Adrian Phillips sees a more confident and just better overall QB.

“I just think overall, he’s a way better quarterback,” Phillips said following Tuesday’s training camp practice at Gillette Stadium. “He took last year on the chin. He’ll be the first one to tell you that that’s not how he wanted to play, and for all of us that’s not how any of us wanted to play. But he’ll be the first to tell you that, and he’s coming out every single day and he’s trying to light our defense up. Like, literally, light us up.

“I’m talking bombs, anything that he can do, and you just love to see that. He’s always checking the play, he’s always ready to give you something that you have to think about. And I just think his confidence is through the roof right now.”

Despite working behind a makeshift offensive line that is currently missing both of its starting guards, Jones has performed well in practice and preseason recently — a testament to him and his offensive coordinator. The arrival of Bill O’Brien changed the Patriots’ offense in several aspects.

Whether it is schematic modifications like an increased number of RPO concepts such as the ones Jones ran during his time at the University of Alabama, or the relationship the two men have built, it all seems to have a positive effect on the young passer.

For the 24-year-old, it all is a question of trusting the process and his own instincts. Helping him do that is O’Brien, and defensive leaders such a Phillips himself.

“I think just with AP, one of the things that he has actually been helping me with is just asking questions,” Jones said. “Obviously, we haven’t even played a game yet, so I don’t know if that’s true or not. But I think just talking with him, asking him questions when we’re going against them, like ‘Hey, what did I do there?’ He’s like, ‘Hey, good job looking me off on that man-to-man coverage,’ or whatever.

“Just trying to take it from the practice field to the game field and use those tools that I have. It’s just continuing to grow and staying to the process, I guess. Don’t veer off the process.”