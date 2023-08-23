One of the New England Patriots’ smallest player has repeatedly come up big this summer. Sixth-round rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas, who is listed at 5-foot-8, 192 pounds, has been one of the biggest surprises of training camp and appears to be well on his way to making the team’s roster come the regular season.
Before joining the Patriots, his family knew that all he needed was an opportunity, as a new profile by Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe shows. The Patriots gave him one, and he is making the most of it.
As for other stories that have come out of New England and the rest of the league, here are today’s Patriots links.
Team Talk
Mike Dussault: Christian Gonzalez making the most of the moment | Link
Evan Lazar: Phillips: Mac Jones is a ‘Way Better Quarterback’ Heading into Third Season With the Patriots | Link
Eric J. Adler and Carolyn Mooney: Photos: Patriots Training Camp 8/22 | Link
Video: Ezekiel Elliott Officially Arrives at Gillette Stadium After Signing with the New England Patriots (1:07 | Link
Press release: Patriots Claim DL Marquan McCall Off Waivers from Carolina; Release WR Tre Nixon | Link
Local Links
Christopher Price (Boston Globe): There’s a new glow about quarterback Mac Jones this summer as he lights up the Patriots defense | Link
Mike Reiss (ESPN): Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne energized by wife’s ‘no shortcuts’ training plan | Link
Chris Mason (MassLive): 7 Patriots takeaways: Ezekiel Elliott’s role grows, key player returns | Link
Andrew Callahan (Boston Herald): Patriots training camp Day 28: Mike Gesicki returns to the field, Mac Jones feeds JuJu Smith-Schuster | Link
Alex Barth (98.5 The Sports Hub): Patriots training camp notebook: Back in Foxborough on Day 17 | Link
Zack Cox (NESN): Why Patriots Signing Ezekiel Elliott Was ‘Crazy’ To Christian Gonzalez | Link
Matt Dolloff (98.5 The Sports Hub): 11 Patriots who stood out at Tuesday’s practice in Foxboro | Link
Jordy McElroy (Patriots Wire): 5 takeaways from Day 17 of Patriots training camp practice | Link
Nicole Yang (Boston Globe): The Patriots must trim the roster to 53 next week. Who will make the team at each position? | Link
Mark Daniels (MassLive): Mac Jones was on fire before Patriots defense struck back | Link
Dakota Randall (NESN): Cole Strange Injury: Positive Update On Banged-Up Patriots Guard | Link
Doug Kyed (Boston Herald): Patriots to ‘make the most out of’ canceled joint practices with Titans | Link
National News
J.P. Acosta (SB Nation): Marvin Harrison Jr. is the WR prospect the NFL Draft has been waiting for | Link
ESPN: Key intel on all 32 NFL playcallers, including Mike McCarthy | Link
Charles Robinson (Yahoo): NFL training camp notebook: 4 teams that look playoff-worthy, including one that might surprise you | Link
Natalie Miller (Touchdown Wire): Breakout Players: Quarterbacks | Link
Matt Byham (Buffalo Rumblings): The Buffalo Bills grossly miscalculated the loss of Tremaine Edmunds | Link
Eric Edholm (NFL.com): 2024 Senior Bowl watch list reveal: Three things you need to know | Link
Rodger Sherman (The Ringer): The Definitive Ranking of All 42 New York Jets Quarterbacks Since 1990 | Link
Jimmy Morris (Music City Miracles): One person dead in explosion at Caleb Farley’s North Carolina home | Link
Jacob Mendel (The Phinsider): The Miami Dolphins aren’t ready to name a starting left guard | Link
Mike Florio (Pro Football Talk): Google/YouTube become caught up in lingering Sunday Ticket class action | Link
Pats Pulpit roundup
Bernd Buchmasser: Rookie Demario Douglas ‘is built from the right stuff,’ according to Mac Jones | Link
Oliver Thomas: Bill Belichick details how USFL, XFL workouts have factored into Patriots’ preseason plans | Link
Brian Hines: Mac Jones has positive preseason debut in Bill O’Brien’s offense | Link
Bernd Buchmasser: Professionalism is a defining trait of Patriots rookie Keion White | Link
Brian Hines and Bernd Buchmasser: Mike Gesicki, Ty Montgomery among 4 players returning to practice on Tuesday | Link
Brian Hines: Patriots training camp notebook: Ezekiel Elliott sees uptick in practice reps | Link
Brian Hines and Bernd Buchmasser: 5 performances of note from the Patriots’ 17th training camp practice | Link
Oliver Thomas: Patriots claim nose tackle Marquan McCall off waivers from Panthers | Link
Loading comments...