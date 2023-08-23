The New England Patriots were back on the fields behind Gillette Stadium on Wednesday for their second practice in as many days. They also received some positive injury news yet again: albeit in a limited capacity, right guard Michael Onwenu has returned.

Onwenu had originally started training camp on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) after undergoing ankle surgery earlier this offseason. As a consequence, he had to sit out the Patriots’ first 17 sessions of the summer as well as both of their preseason games.

His return to practice, however, means that he has been cleared for action again. Onwenu is therefore officially off PUP as well.

The 25-year-old returning is good news for a battered New England offensive line that has had to operate without both of its starting guards for over three weeks now; left guard Cole Strange was banged up on July 31, and has not been spotted since. The belief is his injury is not of the serious variety but the team has still taken a cautious approach.

With Onwenu and Strange both absent, and with the right tackle spot still open for competition, the Patriots were forced to move the pieces up front around. The most recent lineup featured regular starts Trent Brown and David Andrews at left tackle and center, respectively, with the other spots filled by rookie left guard Atonio Mafi, veteran Riley Reiff at right guard, and another rookie, Sidy Sow, at right tackle.

Once he eventually returns to a full workload, Onwenu’s return will shake up this lineup again. Last year, the 2020 sixth-round draft pick started all 17 games at right guard and was on the field for 99.4 percent of offensive snaps.

With him back in the mix, the Patriots now have three players remaining on injury-related reserve lists. Special teamer Cody Davis and linebacker Trey Flowers remain on PUP, with offensive tackle Calvin Anderson still on the non-football injury list.

New England also saw four previously injured players returning to practice on Tuesday. Tight end Mike Gesicki was back after missing time, as were running backs Ty Montgomery and Pierre Strong Jr., and linebacker Ronnie Perkins.

The Patriots will travel to Tennessee on Thursday, and take on the Titans in their preseason finale on Friday. Kickoff on Aug. 25 at Nissan Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.