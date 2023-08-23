Wide receiver Tre Nixon reverts to Patriots’ injured reserve

Tre Nixon went unclaimed Wednesday after being waived by the New England Patriots with the injury designation, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Barring a settlement, the wide receiver now reverts to the organization’s injured reserve for the remainder of 2023 and no longer counts against the 90-man active roster limit.

Nixon, 25, stayed down for several minutes after being targeted deep down the right sideline with 1:09 remaining before halftime versus the Green Bay Packers last weekend. Clutching his right shoulder while being attended to by the team’s training staff, he was ruled out as the third quarter began at Lambeau Field.

Arriving in the seventh round of the 2021 draft, Nixon had been handpicked by retiring Patriots football research director Ernie Adams at No. 242 overall. The transfer from Ole Miss to Central Florida spent the duration of the past two regular seasons on the practice squad and signed a futures contract in January.

Nixon caught four passes for 24 yards through 60 offensive snaps with New England this preseason. He marked the corresponding move as the team claimed former Carolina Panthers nose tackle Marquan McCall, who has since returned to waivers following a failed physical.

Linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Terez Hall accompany the 6-foot-2, 190-pound wideout on injured reserve.

The Tennessee Titans host Friday’s 8:15 p.m. ET August finale at Nissan Stadium.