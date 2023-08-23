Patriots training camp notebook: Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte continue to impress

The New England Patriots donned full pads on Wednesday for their 18th and final practice of this year’s training camp. Before the attention completely turns to the upcoming preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, here’s what went down on the backfields of Gillette Stadium.

Attendance

Absent: WR Tyquan Thornton, DB Isaiah Bolden, OT Conor McDermott, OG Cole Strange, CB Jonathan Jones, DE Trey Flowers (PUP), DB Cody Davis (PUP), OT Calvin Anderson (NFI)

Red non-contact jersey: TE Mike Gesicki

Red non-contact jersey removed: RB Pierre Strong Jr.*

Limited: WR Demario Douglas, DL Carl Davis*, OG Michael Onwenu*, OG Kody Russey

Injured: CB Christian Gonzalez, TE Hunter Henry

*Change of status

New England got good news on Wednesday with the return of Michael Onwenu, but were still down a handful of bodies elsewhere. Near the end of practice, both Christian Gonzalez and Hunter Henry appeared to be shaken up.

Gonzalez was spotted hopping on his right foot to the medical staff after appearing to hurt his left leg/ankle. After getting checked out, he did walk back to the final team huddle without a noticeable limp. As for Henry, he appeared to be banged up after a low incompletion. He stayed on the field but did not take any more reps.

Takeaways

Onwenu returns: The big news from the practice fields on Wednesday was the return of starting right guard Michael Onwenu. While it was a positive sight to see, the 25-year-old was expectedly limited as he works his way back from offseason ankle surgery. There usage for him along the line may not be unveiled until Week 1, but Riley Reiff and Sidy Sow remained the top options at right guard and right tackle, respectively, on Wednesday.

Bourne and Boutte: Another day, another practice that saw Kendrick Bourne constantly get open. His best reception came on a deep crosser from Mac Jones, but the receiver had several other catches throughout the day. As for Boutte, he was busy once again with four catches and a last second touchdown snag, while also being used on special teams.

Red sleeves: Matthew Judon stands out enough due to his red sleeves, but those sleeves were easy to spot in the backfield throughout Wednesday’s practice. Judon consistently caused havoc with three would-be sacks/pressures.

Firkser flash: In the final 11-on-11 session, tight end Anthony Firkser ran a beautiful out/corner route and hauled in a pass from Jones. The play drew quite the praise from tight ends coach Will Lawing. It was a noticeable play as Firkser hopes to make his mark for the third tight end spot.

Busy Zeke: Newly-signed running back Ezekiel Elliott continues to be heavily involved and got a fair amount of work in a goal line period on Wednesday. He also had a strong pickup in pass protection to allow Mac Jones enough time to find Kendrick Bourne.

Folk’s turn: After a rough day from rookie Chad Ryland yesterday, Nick Folk was not his usual consistent self either on Wednesday. The veteran went 6-of-9 on the day, with two missed pushed left and one short to the right.

Boominger: As for the punters, rookie Bryce Baringer built off his strong performance in Saturday’s game. He had two punts clocked with 5+ second hang times and two others in the high 4s. Also, Baringer continues to be the primary holder on field goals and made a nice recovery at one point on a low snap.

Other notes:

Beyond the completion to Firkser, Mac Jones had another strong play to Hunter a Henry on a wheel route in the same period.

Bill O’Brien dialed up one of his key concepts to get the 5-foot-9 Myles Bryant aligned across from the 6-foot-3 DeVante Parker. The play ended with Parker going up and over Bryant in the end zone for a score.

Beyond Judon, Davon Godchaux, Jabrill Peppers, and Keion White had sacks. Both QBs were under a fair amount of pressure, while Bailey Zappe also had several balls batted at the line of scrimmage.

Thyrick Pitts hauled in another impressive catch in the back of the end zone today. He seems to be building towards a potential practice squad spot.

After a few strong preseason games, second-year guard Chasen Hines saw a strong amount of work Wednesday. Also at the guard spot, Riley Reiff had a false start and ran a alp.

Cornerback Shaun Wade had a pass breakup on Malik Cunningham and might have had another one on the receiver along the goal line earlier in practice. Rookie Marte Mapu also had a late pass breakup in coverage on Firkser.

The Patriots will be off the practice fields on Thursday as they travel to Tennessee for their final preseason contest. The game will take place on Friday, Aug. 25, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.