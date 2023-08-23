9 performances of note from the Patriots’ 18th training camp practice

The New England Patriots held their 18th and final practice of training camp on Wednesday afternoon, once again returning to full pads. The session was an eventful one yet again, with both the offense and defense showing some solid stretches of play and seeing standout individual performances.

So, with that said, let’s take a look at those who caught our eye — for better and worse.

WR Kendrick Bourne and WR Kayshon Boutte: The two wideouts continue to put solid days together, and make the most of others either being absent (Tyquan Thornton) or limited (Demario Douglas). Bourne had possibly the two best catches of the day — one down the right sideline against Christian Gonzalez, and another on a deep crosser. Boutte, on the other hand, led the team with four receptions that included a touchdown from Bailey Zappe in a two-minute drill.

TE Anthony Firkser: With Mike Gesicki in a red non-contact jersey and the other tight ends quiet, Firkser is making a push for the No. 3 tight end spot. On Wednesday, he hauled in a pass from Mac Jones in an 11-on-11 period on a perfectly executed route that ended up drawing the praise of position coach Will Lawing.

LB Matthew Judon: The most disruptive player on the field on Wednesday, Judon led the Patriots defense with three would-be sacks — all against Mac Jones. Lining up on both sides of the line of scrimmage, he proved himself a handful for New England’s offensive tackles.

CB Marcus Jones: New England’s second-year cornerback saw prominent action as a nickel option next to Christian Gonzalez and Jack Jones, and he looked well. Jones provided tight coverage on an incomplete pass to Kendrick Bourne in the end zone, and later came shooting through his blocker to break up a screen pass. An active day.

P Bryce Baringer: The Patriots’ rookie punter showed some inconsistency during joint practices with the Green Bay Packers last week, but stepped up big in the two teams’ preseason meeting. He kept his momentum going on Wednesday, and had two punts of more than 5 seconds. Additionally, he continued serving as the holder on place kicks.

K Nick Folk: On the other end of the special teams spectrum was veteran kicker Nick Folk, who could not capitalize on Chad Ryland’s inconsistent day on Tuesday. Folk finished the day 6-of-9 with a pair of misses to the left and a third short to the right.

CB Christian Gonzalez: Before exiting practice with an apparent left leg or ankle injury, New England’s first-round rookie had some ups and downs. He surrendered four receptions in team drills — including a touchdown to DeVante Parker in a two-minute situation.

The offensive line: In what had been a theme for much of the summer, the offensive line again had a rough time in pass protection. Between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, the group surrendered eight “sacks” with the tackle position in particular being a problem. New England has some work to do in that area.

Other players worth mentioning include defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr., who was able to push Trent Brown back into Mac Jones’ lap on one play. Thyrick Pitts scored another touchdown after already catching one on Tuesday — seemingly boosting his practice squad odds. Bailey Zappe, meanwhile, had an inconsistent day that saw several of his pass attempts get batted at the line of scrimmage, while Mack Wilson was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct when he punted the ball in celebration after breaking up a pass.

The Patriots will not practice on Thursday and instead fly to Tennessee for their preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans. The game is scheduled for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Friday.