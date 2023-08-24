As New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones works his way through the conclusion of training camp, he continues to have an ongoing legal case hang over his head.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, the 25-year-old shared that while he tries to stay focused on football, it’s been tougher than usual.

“At times it can be difficult,” Jones said. “But, I try not to let the outside affect what’s going on on the field. So I try to come out here and just focus all on football and let the outside be the outside and worry about that outside.”

Jones was arrested back in June on weapons charges when two firearms were found in his carry-on bag at Logan Airport. He was originally scheduled back in court last Friday for a probable cause hearing, but that date was pushed back to Sept. 15 — just two days before the Patriots are scheduled to host the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 of the NFL season.

“I hope I’m available,” he said about his Week 1 availability. “I’m just letting my lawyer handle all that. Going with whatever.”

As of now, Jones noted he had not heard from the NFL about any sort of potential discipline or suspension.

“I don’t really know,” he said. “Not that I’ve heard so far. Right now, it’s just day to day. That’s all I can really say about that.”

Despite the uncertainty regarding his future availability, Jones has been a participant in every training camp practice this summer. If New England does have the benefit of deploying Jones in their secondary, he projects to play a key role.

As a rookie, Jones appeared in 13 games before an injury and team-imposed suspension ended his season. The corner did flash some encouraging potential, and now feels much more comfortable entering his second NFL season.

“I’d say [this training camp is] definitely better than the first,” Jones said. “Last year coming in as a rookie it was kind of tough just getting used to the transition, but now I’ve come out here in my second year — I feel a lot better. I’m not where I want to be, but I’m definitely going in that direction.”