‘Energized’ Ezekiel Elliott eager to show what he has left in the tank

Following his release from the Dallas Cowboys in mid-March, veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott did not draw immediate interest in free agency. Despite being a three-time Pro Bowler with over 11,000 scrimmage yards on his résumé, it took him five months to sign his next NFL contract.

Needless to say that Elliott, who joined the New England Patriots on a one-year pact last week, is eager to finally take the field again.

“I’m definitely fired up just to be out here and play football,” the 28-year-old told reporters at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday. “Not being signed all offseason and it leading into camp, I’ve been anxious. I’m ready to go out there and ball.”

Elliott had a successful career in Dallas, and became one of the most productive players in the NFL after joining the team in the first round of the 2016 draft. His overall production had declined every year since he put up over 2,000 yards in 2018, however, and investing in him no longer made fiscal sense for the organization.

In March, the Cowboys pulled the trigger: they released Elliott in order to save $10.9 million against the salary cap. He later went on to sign with the Patriots on a one-year, $3 million contract.

So far, he appears to be happy with his decision and the process of getting back up to speed again following his period of relative inactivity.

“The process has been great,” Elliott said. “I was kind of at home for a long time so I got a lot of energy. I think I missed the first 17 practices of camp. I thought I definitely should come in and be kind of an energizer boost. But the transition’s been good. I’ve been getting along with the team. I love the coaches, I love this atmosphere, love this program. I’m just having fun.”

Despite his pedigree, Elliott’s arrival did come with questions. Arguably the biggest of which was how much he would still have left in the tank after averaging more 360 touches in his seven seasons in Dallas.

Elliott is motivated to find out, but not to silence his critics but rather to live up to his own expectations.

“I don’t think any outside entity could put more pressure on me than the expectation I have for myself,” he said. “I mean, it’s not really to go out there and prove anything to anyone, but just go out there and show what type of player I am.”